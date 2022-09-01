Alert
Wheeler, South Cobb meet looking for first win of season
- By Greg Oshust MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Wheeler (0-2) at South Cobb (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: South Cobb 19, Wheeler 13
All-time series: Wheeler leads 13-9
Prediction: Wheeler 17, South Cobb 10
A couple of Cobb County teams aiming for their first win of the season get together as South Cobb hosts Wheeler at Clay Stadium.
Wheeler could have easily been 2-0 after losing its first two games by a combined 13 points — falling to Centennial 21-14 in its season opener and to Lassiter 16-10 last Friday.
“We definitely played two competitive games,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We had opportunities to win going into it, but we had a lot of self-inflected things that we did to ourselves. We had turnovers and we’ve definitely got to protect the football more and not turn over the ball in those crucial situations when we’re going to score. But, all in all, there were some good things. We were able to battle and be in some close ballgames.”
Quarterback Marcus Romain has completed 17 of 28 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Josiah Allen has rushed for 126 yards on 29 carries.
South Cobb has been tested early against a couple of teams that are expected to make deep state playoff runs — losing to Carver in its first game and rival Pebblebrook last week.
“We’re in a good spot,” South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. “I like opening up the season and having some real tests – we already knew that was going to be the case. I think our kids are still very confident in what our goals are for the season. It’s like I told them after both games – those games are really, really going to help us later in the season. I think we’re in a good place. We’re starting to get some kids back as well who have been injured. I still really think we’re in a good spot.”
Quarterback Javon Richardson and senior Jimi Olarinde are among the key players for the Eagles.
