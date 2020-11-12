Game: Wheeler (2-5, 2-3) at South Cobb (1-7, 1-5), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Wheeler 22, South Cobb 19 (Sept. 1, 2017)
All-time series: Wheeler leads 12-8-1
Prediction: South Cobb 21, Wheeler 14
Neither Wheeler nor South Cobb will make the state playoffs this season. It’s a sobering reminder for the Wildcats and the Eagles of how competitive Region 6AAAAAA has become.
Although the postseason is out of reach, a win is not. So, in the 22nd meeting, it will be an opportunity to add another victory on the schedule when the teams clash in a region matchup at Clay Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
It’s the final regular season game of the season for Wheeler, which lost at home to region foe Kennesaw Mountain on Monday.
The limited amount of preparation Wheeler gets before having to face South Cobb isn’t something Wildcats’ coach Bryan Love overlooks, however he’s grateful to get this week’s game on Saturday instead of today.
“It’s an extra day of rest, which is important for the guys’ bodies,” he said. “They get a chance to rest, and the coaches do, too. It also gives us a chance to work in the details for our game against South Cobb. It’s our last game of the season. We’re looking to get a win, finish the season on a high note and go into the offseason excited.”
Wheeler will have to slow down a South Cobb team that scored 48 points — its most since 2014 — last week in collecting its first victory of the season.
The Eagles want to carry that winning formula into its final two games of 2020.
“South Cobb coach (Terry) Jones and his staff are doing a great job over there,” Love said. “They’ve had some bad breaks, but watching them on film it looks like they move the ball well and can score points. They’re athletic with guys that can run around and make plays.
South Cobb’s Jones wants to use last week’s victory as a springboard to help finish out the season on a good note.
The Eagles will also play again next week, giving them a final opportunity to show what they’re capable of. A win on Saturday would give South Cobb consecutive victories for the first time since 2014.
“Our kids need to learn how to win,” Jones said. “They need to stay focused. Sometimes when you win, you lose that hunger because the monkey is off your back. But you have to learn how to play when you also have success.
“Wheeler presents a difficult challenge this week. We’ll need to execute well to come out of here with a win. This will be a test for us to see if that hunger to win is still there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.