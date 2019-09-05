Game: Shiloh (2-0) at Wheeler (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last Year: Wheeler 31, Shiloh 24
All-time series: Wheeler leads 1-0
Prediction: Wheeler 27, Shiloh 24
Wheeler will look to get back in the win column this week when they host an undefeated Shiloh team that has excelled on both sides of the ball so far this season.
The Generals have scored more than 40 points in each of their first two games. They have also not allowed either of their opponents to score, shutting out both Duluth and Discovery.
Wheeler is coming off a loss away from home to rivals Sprayberry. The Yellow Jackets jumped on Wheeler early, riding the momentum to a lead in their home opener. Sprayberry won 21-14 to give the Wildcats their first loss of the season and first loss in the rivalry since 2007, but Wheeler coach Bryan Love still liked what he saw after the break.
“The kids showed a lot of resilience, especially in the second half,” Love said. “I was really proud of my kids in the second half, they came back and battled back. We learned a lot about ourselves by being very resilient, making second half adjustments, coming out and those kids executed it. Of course you always want to be on the winning end but you have lessons learned.”
Wheeler had only 191 yards of total offense against Sprayberry. Now, facing a defense yet to yield points this season, the Wildcats can no longer afford even small mistakes.
“We had some plays that were there,” Love said. “We’ve got to take advantage of opportunities. We had some dropped balls, we had some missed assignments on the offensive line, but the biggest thing is the consistency piece and making sure we have some explosive plays. And of course you want to be moving the chains and gaining first downs offensively.”
Defensively, Wheeler allowed Sprayberry running back Damarion Owens to rush for 174 and two touchdowns on 24 carries. This week, Shiloh presents another backfield talent for the Wildcats to focus on: Arthur Rodgers.
Rodgers rushed for over 100 yards in each of Shiloh’s first two games, according to MaxPreps. He finished with 148 yards on 13 carries in the Generals’ most recent win over Discovery.
“He’s definitely a very talented player,” Love said. “The biggest thing is playing team defense, assignment football. Just being gap sound in the things that we do and each and every player being accountable for their actions.”
Playing well early is both a focal point of Wheeler’s preparation and a must have on Friday. A slow start doomed the Wildcats a week ago, it will likely do the same against Shiloh.
“Earlier in the week, focusing on the little details, focusing on the finer points,” Love said. “We’re always going to make sure our kids are prepared but kids today, they understand the importance of (early week) preparation. Just focusing on the details, we’re always going to have a fundamental base in what we do and (focusing) on coming out and having a faster start.”
For the first time in several years, Shiloh’s roster is full of returning players. With so many returning players with experience in the program, Love is expecting strong opposition Friday from a team the Wildcats edged out by a touchdown a year ago.
“They’re definitely a very talented team,” Love said. “Defense is flying around, they have some explosive playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, so we’re going to have our hands full with that. We’ve had a good week of preparation and I’m excited for Friday night to come.”
