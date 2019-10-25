SMYRNA -- Wheeler earned its first region victory of the season, blanking Campbell 27-0 Friday night at Richard McDaniel Stadium.
Dayshawn Anderson’s dynamic performance carried the Wildcats (3-5, 1-2), as he amassed 320 total yards -- 188 passing and 132 rushing -- and two touchdowns.
His 181 total yards (119 rushing, 62 passing) in the first half sparked Wheeler as they took a 17-0 halftime lead. Anderson’s 24-yard pass to Miles Elliott set up J.D. Thomas’ 1-yard touchdown run on the next play to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
“Anytime you have success offensively, you have to look at the quarterback position,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “He did a great job tonight extending plays for us. We had some designed quarterback runs for him, which he did a great job and which the offensive line and the receivers did a great job blocking down the field, which was able to get some long runs. He did a great job doing what we needed him to do tonight.”
Wheeler increased its lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter on Zac Adkins’ 19-yard field goal.
Anderson had 62 total yards on the Wildcats’ nine-play, 70-yard drive. He also provided a crushing blow to the Spartans (0-8, 0-3) right before the half with a deflating 25-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds left.
Late in the third quarter, Anderson and Elliott connected three times for 56 yards as Adkins capped off the 10-play, 69-yard drive with a 30-yard field goal to put Wheeler ahead 20-0.
Elliott finished the game with eight catches for 135 yards.
“Both of them had a great connection in practice this week and it carried over to the game,” Love said.
Anderson capped his amazing night late in the game with a 1-yard quarterback sneak, giving the Wildcats a 27-0 lead.
“I am very happy for the program,” Love said. “I am very happy for the kids, especially the seniors. They had to endure a lot over the last couple of years. Region season hadn’t gotten off to the way we wanted to but we had a great week of practice this week and I’m very proud of their effort and attitude tonight.”
Campbell struggled offensively, totaling only 69 yards and crossed midfield only twice. With a lot of youth on the offense, especially on the offensive line, points have been hard to come by in 2019.
“There’s no doubt about it,” Campbell coach Howie Decristofaro said. “And they have never played before. There’s the biggest problem. So it’s going to take time and hopefully by the end of the season we’ll have it down so when we start in the spring, we’ll have a better perspective of where we’re at.”
