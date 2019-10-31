Game: Westlake (5-3, 3-0) at Wheeler (3-5, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Westlake 76, Wheeler 35
All-time series: Westlake leads 3-0
Prediction: Westlake 42, Wheeler 24
Wheeler has a chance to keep its playoff hopes alive Friday when it hosts five-time defending Region 2AAAAAAA champion Westlake.
With the upset, the Wildcats (3-5, 1-2) get a leg up on Pebblebrook and potentially set up a de facto elimination game between the two for the region’s final playoff spot.
The good news for Wheeler is that it is coming off its best performance since a season-opening win against Lambert.
The Wildcats beat Campbell 27-0 to snap a three-game losing streak and secure their first region win of the season.
While the offense, led by dual-threat quarterback Dayshawn Anderson, running back J.D. Thomas and receiver Miles Elliott, was impressive last week, a significantly tougher challenge awaits in the Lions.
Westlake’s (5-3, 3-0) defense has risen to the occasion in recent weeks allowing just 14 and seven points in its last two outings against Pebblebrook and Newnan, respectively, as they have turned a three-game losing streak into a three-game winning streak since region play began.
Defensively, Wheeler will be looking to replicate the performance of their three wins.
Two of those wins came with shutouts, while Lambert managed only 19 points in a loss to the Wildcats.
Taylor Smith and Evan Mallon have led the charge for Wheeler’s defense from their linebacker spots, but they will have to be ready to play some coverage this week.
Led by quarterback R.J. Johnson, the Lions have been able to throw the ball this year and have scored at least 21 points in all but one game.
— By Alex Resnak
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Newnan (5-3, 2-1) at Pebblebrook (3-5, 1-2)
Last year: Newnan 21, Pebblebrook 2
All-time series: Newnan leads 5-2
Prediction: Newnan 35, Pebblebrook 21
Back-to-back Region 2AAAAAAA losses hasn’t deterred Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood as his team prepares to host Newnan in region action at Falcons Stadium tonight.
Despite the two setbacks, the Falcons are still in the hunt for a playoff berth, which can be nearly wrapped up with a victory tonight.
“Our message is we can only focus on ourselves moving forward,” Hood said. “These past two Friday’s have been disappointing, but we’ll continue to work on getting better.
“We’re going to keep trying to get our chemistry down in the run and passing games. We’re a first-year staff and a bunch of players still trying to come together as a team and learn about one another. It’s a process trying to change the culture and we’re working on making that happen.”
Newnan has incentive for a strong finish and to win its final two games of the regular season because it would lock up an opportunity for the Cougars to host a first-round playoff game in consecutive seasons.
Hood and his staff have been working hard at preventing Newnan from accomplishing its goal, and they’ve prepared a game plan for practice that they hope to execute tonight.
“Newnan’s a physical team,” Hood said. “They run a pro-style offense and use their tight end’s really well. They’re a ground and pound team that can throw the ball, even though they don’t have to. We just have to be physical with them and execute.”
— By Carlton D. White
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Campbell (0-8, 0-3) at East Coweta (3-5, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: East Coweta 33, Campbell 14
All-time series: East Coweta leads 6-1
Prediction: East Coweta 35, Campbell 21
As the season winds down, Campbell will keep looking for its first win when it visits East Coweta.
The Spartans (0-8, 0-3 Region 2AAAAAAA) have already been eliminated from any postseason contention, but coach Howie DeCristofaro said there is still something to play for.
“We just need to keep getting better,” he said. “We knew coming in it would be a process that takes all year, if not longer. I think we’re seeing the kids improve. They’re definitely working hard enough. It’s just a matter of executing on the field.”
While DeCristofaro said he has been pleased with what he has seen in practice, Fridays have been a different story to this point.
The Spartans have yet to finish a game within 10 points of their opponent, and they have scored more than seven points just once, but DeCristofaro said he knows a win can change everything.
“It would be big,” he said. “There’s no doubt it would validate everything we’ve been doing. Even if it doesn’t come, though, I think the kids know where we’re trying to go with this. It takes time to learn to win and to learn to win at a high level. We’ve seen some steps.”
— By Alex Resnak
MDJ Sports Correspondent
