Game: Wheeler (4-5, 2-2) at Pebblebrook (3-6, 1-3)
Last year: Pebblebrook 38, Wheeler 35
All-time series: Wheeler leads 13-3-1
Prediction: Wheeler 35, Pebblebrook 28
Pebblebrook and Wheeler are trending in opposite directions with the Falcons having lost three straight contests and the Wildcats winning two in a row.
Despite their opposing movements, both teams are in the same position at Falcon Stadium tonight, needing a Region 2AAAAAAA victory over the other to guarantee a state playoff berth.
A win would be especially significant for Wheeler, which is under the auspices of first-year coach Bryan Love and hasn’t been to the postseason since going in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016.
Pebblebrook was also the team that kept Wheeler out of the playoffs last season after the Falcons won a thrilling 38-35 matchup at Corky Kell Stadium.
“We definitely feel like we have some confidence going into (tonight) after winning two straight in region,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “To shut out Campbell two weeks ago, and then come out last week and post a fourth quarter comeback against a really good team like Westlake, I think, shows we’re ready.
“We’ve been explaining to the kids since we lost our first two region games that these have been playoff games for us the last two weeks. And we’re going into (tonight’s) game the same way. The biggest thing about (tonight) is that it’s about us, and how hard we play and the effort and attitude we put on the field. We’re going to have to fight for 48 minutes.”
Meanwhile, Pebblebrook is looking to earn its fourth consecutive trip to the postseason. The Falcons hope to accomplish the feat on senior night, making this class only the second in school history to make four straight playoff appearances.
“This is a big game for both teams,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “This is a shot at the playoffs. It’s win or go home. I knew on paper and through the history of this program that it might come down to us versus Wheeler, but I was hoping we’d win a few more games so it wouldn’t come to this.
“But, here it is. We want to go into the game focused on what we have to do to get better. We want execute and be prepared and take advantage of schemes and formations when we can.
“It’s our senior night, and hopefully we can make it special for them.”
