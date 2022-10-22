MARIETTA — On a night where penalties were almost more plentiful than points and turnovers were frequent, Wheeler came away with a must-have victory in a Region 5AAAAAAA game Friday night.
The Wildcats held off Osborne 21-14 to have a happy homecoming at Corky Kell Stadium.
Josiah Allen rushed 27 times for 110 yards and a touchdown, and he caught two passes for 24 yards in the Wheeler win.
Marcus Romain was 4-of-13 passing for 34 yards with two interceptions.
All three Wheeler touchdowns came as a result of Osborne turnovers.
“After Game 2, the offense really kicked it in gear and rose to the occasion," Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. "We were playing well defensively. We’ve had some hiccups here and there, but the defense rose to the occasion tonight. The staff did a great job making the adjustments, and the offense made the plays we needed to make.”
That included the need to overcome a stunning number of penalties.
Wheeler (5-3, 2-1) was flagged 22 times for 169 yards. Osborne (5-3, 0-3) committed 12 fouls for 83 yards.
“There was a tremendous amount of penalties called in this game,” Love said, “but, at the end of the day, we told the kids, make sure you have character and make sure you move forward.”
Osborne took the early lead, scoring in its first series -- a four-play, 67-yard drive capped by Joshua Horton’s 59-yard touchdown catch from Edward Burr II.
Wheeler got on the scoreboard when defensive back Javon Tucker picked off a Burr pass. The Wildcats needed five plays to cover 22 yards, including Allen’s 8-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.
Osborne’s next possession on its second play when a Burr pass was batted at the line and picked off by Julian Stevenson, who ran the ball back 22 yards for a touchdown 4:16 before halftime.
The Cardinals drove to the 1-yard line on the ensuing drive, but the Wildcat defense held on three straight rushing plays to force the turnover on downs in the final seconds of the first half.
Osborne had five possessions in the first 24 minutes end on turnovers -- two by fumble and three by interception. The fourth-and-goal at the 1 also included a fumble, which Osborne recovered.
Midway through the third quarter, a Wheeler possession stalled, leading to an Eliezar Lara punt the Wildcat special teams downed at the 1-yard line. On the next play, Wheeler recovered an Osborne fumble, which set up a 1-yard Romain touchdown run and a 21-7 lead.
Osborne got its last score on an eight-play, 65-yard drive. Burr scored on a 4-yard touchdown rush.
Burr finished the night 15-of-29 for 210 yards with four interceptions. Horton caught four passes for 119 yards.
Licori Humphrey led the Osborne rushing game with 24 yards on three carries.
Wheeler will finish the regular season with a chance to play itself into position for a home playoff game. The Wildcats welcome Kennesaw Mountain next Friday and close out the season at Walton on Nov. 4.
Osborne will be back home Friday to face Walton and end the season at North Cobb.
