SUWANEE — When Marc Beach joined the Lambert coaching staff, the Longhorns were coming off a 0-10 season in 2019.
Now in Beach’s first campaign in charge of the program, the Longhorns started 9-0, earned a home playoff game and turned that into just the second postseason win in team history — 45-14 over Wheeler on Saturday to begin the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
“These kids have worked extremely hard,” Beach said. “We didn’t play great in the first half, to my liking, but we came out and did what we had to do in the second half.
“These kids have overcome a bunch of obstacles. Nobody expected us to be where we’re at right now, 10-1 and still playing. I thought we came out in the second half and played how we did for 10 games.”
History nearly repeated itself, as Lambert’s inaugural playoff win came Nov. 11, 2016 — six years and a day prior — in a 44-14 win over Central Gwinnett.
The Longhorns will hope to avoid what happened the week after their first postseason victory: a loss. That time, it came against North Cobb. This time, Lambert will face North Gwinnett.
To advance to the quarterfinals, Lambert will need to avoid the brief malaise it found itself in late in the second quarter that gave the Wheeler (5-6) the opportunity to get back in the game.
Lambert sprinted to a 21-0 lead within the opening 14 minutes.
Cameron Bland produced a 22-yard rushing touchdown for the game’s first points, and moments later, a blocked punt set up a 1-yard plunge by Carson Knowles.
Early in the second quarter, Longhorns quarterback James Tyre managed a highlight-reel 35-yard run to set up his 16-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Jones.
However, at that point, Lambert seemed to switch into cruise control, which allowed Wheeler to score on a blown coverage. Marcus Romain’s 35-yard toss to Javon Broussard allowed the Wildcats to get within 21-7 at halftime.
“We just kind of hit a lull,” Beach said. “We didn’t do some things right. We didn’t protect, didn’t block, and that sort of stuff.”
The Wildcats got the ball to begin the second half, but an interception by Bradley Gabriel on a deep ball flipped the momentum back in favor of the Longhorns.
“That got us going,” Beach said. “That was a big play for us. It jump-started us.”
Following the pick by one of the team’s senior captains, Lambert drove straight down the field, with Bland breaking free for his second touchdown — this one from 46 yards out.
The Longhorns added a 26-yard field goal by Ryan Degyansky late in the third quarter.
Tommy Lafayette (43 yards) and James Tyre (14 yards) broke off rushing touchdowns on either side of a Wildcats scoring pass from Romain to Greg Kendrick to complete the scoring.
Tyre and the Lambert backs ran behind a strong offensive line that battled a large Wheeler defensive front. It was a test Beach believes will prepare them for next week.
“We got better, I think, as the game went on,” Beach said of the offensive line. “We made a couple of little adjustments and got better. I think we wore them down a little bit.”
