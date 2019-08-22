Game: Lambert (0-0) at Wheeler (0-0)

Last year: Wheeler 28, Lambert 14

All-time series: Lambert leads 2-1

Prediction: Wheeler 21, Lambert 17

Bryan Love takes the reins for the first time at Wheeler following two years as the head coach at Woodland High School in Stockbridge.

Love inherits a Wildcats team that returns five starters on offense and nine on defense. His first test at the Wheeler helm comes in tonight’s home matchup at Corky Kell Stadium against Region 5AAAAAAA Lambert.

The former McEachern assistant coach won two region championships in three seasons at Westlake before guiding Lamar County to a playoff berth in his lone season as coach.

Love looks forward to building a winning tradition at Wheeler. He envisions tonight’s game as the first step towards making it happen.

“I’m excited to be back in Cobb County,” Love said. “Being able to coach a program here was definitely an attraction for me. Wheeler has tremendous athletes, and I want to come in here and build on the tradition that (former coach Michael Collins) and others built and take it to the next level.

“Collins spent nine years here and really stabilized the program. My staff and I want to keep things moving in the same direction and create a new standard going forward.”

Helping to lead the charge this season in taking Wheeler to the next level will be defensive leaders Aakil Washington, Jalen Jordan, Theo Reeves, Taylor Smith, Rylan Artis, Jaden Ross and Miles Elliott. Offensive leaders include JD Thomas, Brandon Andrews, Elliott, Myles Pollard and Jeanmary Wisler. Kicker Zach Adkins also returns.

“It’s been a learning curve for the kids, but they’ve adapted well,” Love said regarding practices. “We’re explaining the ‘whys’ and taking a disciplined approach, so the kids really get it.

“We’re focusing on blocking and tackling and getting the ball into the peoples’ hands quickly. We want to play to our kids’ strengths.”

Both Wheeler and Lambert failed to make the playoffs the last two years. The Wildcats’ season-opening victory over the Longhorns ignited the team to a 5-0 non-region mark last season. Love would like nothing more than for his team to log a victory in his Wildcats coaching debut en route another strong start to the season.

“It’s great to have this game at home,” Love said. “We want to put a product on the field that the community will be proud of. This place has a great foundation, and we want to build on that and get better every week.”