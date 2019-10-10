Game: Wheeler (2-3) at Newnan (3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Newnan 38, Wheeler 36
All-time series: Newnan leads 2-1
Prediction: Newnan 35, Wheeler 21
After finishing the first half of its schedule with a 2-3 overall record, Wheeler enters tonight’s matchup at Newnan’s Drake Stadium looking to go 1-0 in Region 3AAAAAAA action.
Both squads are coming off a bye week with Newnan taking down Walton and Wheeler dropping its contest against Roswell.
For first-year Wheeler coach Bryan Love, this half of the schedule presents an entirely different outlook for the Wildcats who hope to make a run during region play and return to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
“This is the second part of the season,” Love said. “We had some good practices during the bye week and everybody’s excited for Newnan and the region schedule. We’re all 0-0 now. It’s a clean slate. Now’s the time you want to be playing your best ball of the season. So, we’ll see where we’re at.
“Newnan is an experienced team. They’re a physical team and they run the ball well and pound it at you. They can also stretch the field and use they use their offensive weapons well.
“They come after you defensively. So, one thing we’ll have to do a good job of is negating their pass rush. We’ll have to stay balanced, on offense and defense, as much as we can and constantly compete against them because that’s what it’s going to take to come out of there with a ‘W’.”
Wheeler opened the season with a convincing non-region victory but has had a difficult time establishing its identity since.
Although, the Wildcats’ have yet to score more than 14 points in a game since the opener, Love has liked the effort he’s seen from his team entering their first region battle.
“We’ve had some bright spots so far,” he said. “There was stuff we needed to improve on, so we worked on them during the bye week. We played some really good opponents during our non-region schedule to help us get ready, and the process is to continue to improve every day.
“I wouldn’t want to give us a mid-season grade. But, I do want to see us get more balanced and improve in all phases of the game. (Tonight) will give us a chance to do that.”
Self-inflicted wounds and penalties have been Wheeler’s Achilles heel this season.
Love said he believes more success will come for the team if it can cut down on those mistakes.
“We’ve been harping on that during film study,” Love said. “We need to score in the red zone, win our 1-on-1 battles and not make mistakes.”
