Game: Wheeler (5-5, 2-3) at Lambert (9-1, 4-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Wheeler 42, Lambert 19 (Aug. 23, 2019)
Overall Series: Tied at 2-2
Prediction: Lambert 20, Wheeler 13
Wheeler's regular season didn't have a great ending, but it doesn't have to wait until next year to come up with a new story.
In the postseason for the first time in three seasons, it will be a chance for the Wildcats to build on their strengths and improve their weaknesses. The new journey begins at Lambert on Saturday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
If there is one thing Wheeler learned from it's loss to Walton last week, it is special teams and communication is valuable once it reaches the championship bracket.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats will rely on the one strength that has helped them qualify for the playoffs as Region 5AAAAAAA's No. 3 seed – it's running game.
“We're excited about what we did in the regular season to get us to the second season,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We're going to continue working on the things that we do well and continue to get better throwing the ball vertically and putting pressure on the quarterback.”
Josiah Allen has been Wheeler's bell cow throughout the season.
Allen rushed for 1,701 yards this season on 193 carries with 16 touchdowns. In the last two games of the season, he rushed for 263 yards and two touchdowns against Kennesaw Mountain before rushing for 81 yards against Walton.
“He's done some very good things for us this season,” Love said of Allen. “The offensive line and tight ends have also done a great job complementing him. And having a quarterback takes pressure off of him helps as well.
That quarterback is Marcus Romain has chipped in with 438 yards on 67 carries and eight touchdowns. He's also thrown for an additional 754 yards and four touchdowns.
Kentrell Brown has contributed to the rushing attack with 361 yards on 46 touches.
In looking ahead to Lambert, Love said the Longhorns are efficient in extending plays on offense and have skill players who can be dangerous when the ball is in their hands.
They have four backs with at least 300 yards -- Cam Bland, quarterback James Tyre, Tommy Lafayette and leading rusher Ethan Terry (446 yards). Tyre has thrown for 1,459 yards and 15 touchdowns and Brandon Jones has caught 32 passes for 744 yards and nine touchdowns.
The good news for Wheeler – its defense is expected to be at full strength for the first time in four weeks. The Wildcats have had to deal with a combination of illness and injures over the last month.
