Game: Wheeler (2-2) at Roswell (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Wheeler 37, Roswell 36
All-time series: Roswell leads 12-10
Prediction: Roswell 21, Wheeler 10
Having discipline and consistency took precedence on the practice field this week as Wheeler made preparations for its final non-region game at Roswell.
Having fundamentals and technique were just as important.
“That’s what I’m doing my best to build this program on,” first-year Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “Not only on the practice field but in the classroom as well.”
The Wildcats had a tough two-week stretch with a 21-14 loss to Sprayberry and a 38-9 loss to Shiloh, but bounced back with a 14-0 shutout over Lassiter.
“Any time you can get one in the win column,” Love said, “it’s easier to go back to practice Monday than it is after a loss.”
Wheeler is looking to cut down on penalties. The Wildcats were flagged 13 times for 110 yards against the Trojans and were called 10 times for 88 against Shiloh.
Love said it is the unforced errors the Wildcats are trying to eliminate. Much time was spent in the film, dissecting the penalties and what the players did incorrectly.
Learning to control emotions on the court was also discussed and consequences were also issued to remind players not to get careless.
“It’s hard enough to win a high school football game,” Love said. “We can’t beat ourselves.”
Wheeler held Lassiter to 39 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers that included two fumbles inside its own territory.
In looking ahead, Wheeler expects a challenge against Roswell, which is coming off a 17-12 loss to archrival Milton last week.
Roswell won its first two games of the year over Centennial and Campbell, and its home game against West Forsyth was cancelled two weeks ago to inclement weather.
“(Roswell) has a good defense who tries to put a lot of pressure on you,” Love said. “They can also run the ball effectively and have receivers who stretch the field.”
