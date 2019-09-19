Game: Lassiter (0-3) at Wheeler (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Wheeler 35, Lassiter 10
All-time series: Series tied at 15-15-1
Prediction: Wheeler 17, Lassiter 7
Lassiter and Wheeler were spared the hassle of having to deal with last week’s lightning storm that forced all the football games in Cobb County to cancel, suspend or postpone.
In other words, a bye last week may have come at an opportune time for both.
After given an extra week to prepare, the teams will square off tonight at Corky Kell Stadium.
Lassiter and Wheeler both have first-year head coaches still trying to put their stamp into their program, and both squads are relatively young.
Wheeler may be ahead of Lassiter in the fact that it dominated Lambert in the season opener, but since, the Wildcats got off to a poor start against Sprayberry before losing 21-14. Another slow start the following week against Shiloh led to a 39-8 loss.
Lassiter is seeking its first win as well as its first touchdown. The Trojans were outmatched by Harrison on the road to start the season, and then they went on to fall 24-3 to Pope and 27-0 to Kell.
“Football is always going to boil down to fundamentals,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We have researched and watched film on things our kids can do well. Going into this week, we’re just focusing on Wheeler. We have to make sure our communicating is where it needs to be. We’re eliminating the self inflicted wounds and penalties.”
For Lassiter, its defense is not playing badly, holding Pope and Kell to fewer than 30 points. The offense just has to find a way to get into the end zone.
Lassiter coach Sean Thom said the Trojans have evaluated their depth chart last week and has stated that many jobs are still open for grabs as a way of challenging his team.
“For us, we found some guys that want to step up and do a good job and there are guys who have been playing and have been doing good things,” Thom said. “We’re holding our craft every day and getting better.”
