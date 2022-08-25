Alert
Wheeler, Lassiter both searching for their killer instincts
- By Greg Oshust MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Lassiter (0-1) at Wheeler (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Lassiter 27, Wheeler 21
All-time series: Wheeler leads 17-16-1
Prediction: Wheeler 20, Lassiter 17
A couple of east Cobb rivals will try to bounce back from disappointing opening-game losses as Wheeler hosts Lassiter in a non-region contest at Corky Kell Stadium.
Wheeler lost its opener to Centennial 21-14 after holding a 14-0 lead at the half.
“You always get a chance to learn from that first game,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “In that first game, it was like the tale of two halves. We saw some good things and some things we definitely need to improve on, like we have to come out strong in the second half and play a full 48 minutes.”
Quarterback Marcus Romain and running back Josiah Allen lead the Wheeler offensive attack, while linebacker Julian Stevenson and defensive end Shamar Yarber spearhead the Wildcat defense.
Likewise, Lassiter also saw a halftime lead disappear in its 25-14 loss to Etowah, as the Trojans were outscored 22-0 in the second half.
“We did some good things, but we have to be able to finish,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “It’s sickening. When you’re up 14-3 with 8:30 left in the third quarter, you’ve got to have a killer instinct. You’ve got to be able to finish a team off. Etowah didn’t do anything different. The tackles we made in the first half, we didn’t make in the second, which led to 22 unanswered points. At the end of the day, we weren’t very efficient offensively. First down is a big thing and by my estimation, we were 1-for-11 on first downs in the second half. We didn’t play complimentary football, we got away from the run a little bit – we only rushed six times in the second half, which shouldn’t happen.”
Quarterback Bryson Harrison rushed for 108 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown run, while also passing for 80 yards — including a 35-yard scoring pass to Ricardo Jackson.
