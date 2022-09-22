Last meeting: Wheeler 27, Campbell 0 (Oct. 23, 2019)
Prediction: Wheeler 25, Campbell 14
Wheeler will go for its third consecutive victory as it hosts county rival Campbell in the final non-region game for both teams at Corky Kell Stadium on Friday.
The Wildcats (2-2) are on a roll as they go for their first three-game winning streak since 2018 – coming off a 20-13 victory over North Atlanta last week and a 28-3 win over South Cobb on Sept. 2.
“We were able to get our running game going,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We’re running the ball and we’re taking some chances in the passing game when we saw fit. The kids’ energy level has been up, so we’ve had some balls bounce our way and getting some turnovers on defense, creating some opportunities for the offense.”
Leading the Wheeler running attack is Josiah Allen, who rushed for a career-high 280 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown in the Wildcats’ win over North Atlanta.
“First, it starts up front with the offensive line,” Love said. “He gets a lot of the credit – he can definitely run the ball. But it starts with those guys up front – offensive line and tight ends and all the backs we have blocking for him. He’s a tremendous young man. He’s a scholar in the classroom. He takes football very seriously. He runs hard. He’s an in between the tackles kind of guy. He ran track last year and he’s running track again this year, so he definitely has good speed as well.”
Wheeler will try to continue its winning streak against Campbell, which is trying to start a winning streak of its own after a 29-7 loss to Hillgrove last week.
“They’re a big, physical team,” Love said. “They have size and length everywhere. They’ve had to play some very good football teams. Despite their record, they’ve gone up against some top-notch talent. We’ll have our work cut out for us, definitely, on Friday. But we’re definitely looking for a physical game. They’re big up front on the line of scrimmage on both sides. We’re just focusing on us and getting better every game.”
