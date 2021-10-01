MARIETTA – In a game where scoring points was difficult, it was Wheeler that came up with big plays against Region 6AAAAAA rival Osborne.
Two deep passes by freshman quarterback Marcus Romain on the first drive of the second half, set up Wheeler's only touchdown of the game and the Wildcats held on to secure a 10-0 victory over the Cardinals on Friday at Corky Kell Stadium.
It was the first win of the season for Wheeler.
Neither offense could get it going in the first half. With the score deadlocked at 0-0, Wheeler had just 49 total yards going into the break and Osborne 36.
The second half appeared to follow the same formula when Wheeler was facing third-and-12 on its own 35-yard line. It was then that Romain started completing deep passes. He hit Navan Kothari for a 26-yard gain. Then he connected Jordan McInnis for a 37-yarder that put the Wildcats (1-5) on the Osborne 2.
Two plays later, Alexander Courtney ran it into the end zone.
“We were finally in a situation where we got the ball to bounce our way,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “Those two big catches were the difference, and we put the ball into the end zone when we needed to. I'm proud of our defense. They played lights-out. The last couple of weeks have been rough, but I'm so excited for the seniors and am excited for the program.”
Wheeler got some separation late in the fourth quarter with a short field. An Osborne face mask penalty and a 9-yard run by Josiah Allen set up a 24-yard field goal by Zack Adkins with 3:50 left to play.
Osborne (1-3) had a chance to score on the ensuing drive, but Edward Burr's deep pass to Joshua Horton from the 34 into the end zone was incomplete.
“I thought our kids battled,” Osborne coach Luqman Slam said. “We never got into a groove on offense. We couldn't find anything that we really liked or we can do consistently. They made that one play, and we didn't make that one play.
“We got to learn how to be in a tight ball game, finish a tight ball game and win a tight ballgame. That's something you have to learn how to do.”
Burr completed 9 of 20 passes for 76 yards. Wayne Dillion had three catches for 30 yards.
