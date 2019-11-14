Game: Wheeler (5-5) at Roswell (7-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Roswell 28, Wheeler 0 (Sept. 27)
All-time series: Roswell leads 13-10
Prediction: Roswell 31, Wheeler 24
Wheeler appears to be a different team than it was in late September when it got shutout by Roswell.
The Wildcats are looking prove it when they return to the Hornets’ Nest tonight after winning three straight Region 2AAAAAAA games to end the regular season and qualify for the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs as the region’s No. 4 seed.
Prior to the three-game streak, Wheeler lost five of its previous six games including its game at Roswell.
Since then, the Wildcats shutout Campbell, came from two touchdowns behind in the fourth quarter to shock Region 2AAAAAAA champion Westlake and rallied late to beat Pebblebrook last week for a postseason berth.
“The kids have done a great job over the last couple of weeks, even though we had to come from behind in two of the last three games,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “That shows a lot about the character of the program. Now we have a tough task on our hands (tonight) against a very good opponent.”
Wheeler has shown improvement in all three phases over the last three games. Love said the defense has gotten more stops and given the offense more opportunities to score.
Quarterback Deyshawn Anderson has been able to extend plays by running and throwing the ball. He has also been more efficient in throwing the ball down field, which opens up the running game.
The defensive line has also been more efficient in getting to opposing quarterbacks.
Also, if it has not been for special teams, the Wildcats would not have beaten Westlake as one its late touchdowns came on a blocked punt that was returned into the end zone.
With 14 seconds remaining in a tie game against Pebblebrook, Anderson accounted for the game-winning score on a five-yard run.
“Being able to make plays and expecting great things to happen has helped us over the last couple of weeks,” Love said.
The Wildcats have come a long way, but they are also taking into account that Roswell has shown improvement since September. Love said Roswell is going to establish the run under former Pope coach Matt Kemper, who is in his third season with the Hornets. He’s also counting on the Hornets to get receivers involved in both the run and the pass.
“To have a chance against Roswell, you have to stop the run,” Love said. “I feel like we know who we are now and what we can do well.”
