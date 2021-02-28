SUGAR HILL – Five players reached double figures with Isaiah Collier leading with 19 points, and Wheeler never trailed in securing a 77-64 victory over Lanier on Saturday in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
The Wildcats (24-5) are three games away from winning consecutive state championships after prevailing in the state's highest classification a year ago. They will be on the road at Richmond Hill either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Ja'Heim Hudson scored 16 points, with 12 coming in the second half, and threw in a pair of dunks late in the fourth quarter to help give Wheeler separation with a 13-point cushion.
Kaleb Washington and Maxwell Harris chipped in with 14 points apiece, and Juvon Gamory scored all 12 of his points in the second half.
Perimeter defense also helped Wheeler stay in front throughout the game as it forced 20 turnovers.
A number of those turnovers came in the fourth quarter, which the Wildcats capitalized on to maintain a double-digit lead throughout the frame.
“I feel that we started out well, especially defensively,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “It's a big win for us. Any time you go on the road in a playoff situation and get a win, it's huge. I'm satisfied with how the guys competed at the start of quarters and at the end of quarters.”
While Wheeler's defense helped keep Lanier at bay for most of the game, the Wildcats had difficulty at times containing Andrew McConnell and Justin Birch from beyond the arc.
Birch hit four 3s in the first half to keep the Longhorns within striking distance, while McConnell helped out with three 3s in the second.
McConnell led Lanier with 23 points, Birch finished with 17, and Makai Vassell came away with 12 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.
Wheeler opened the game with five unanswered points to take charge. Lanier brought it back to 7-5 later in the quarter before a six-point burst from put the Wildcats ahead by eight.
Lanier closed the gap to three points during the latter half of the second quarter, but Wheeler responded with a layup off a steal and a three-point play from Collier.
Wheeler held a seven-point lead at the break, but Lanier cut it to five late in the third quarter before the Wildcats scored seven straight on a 3-pointer from Harris and layups from Hudson and Collier to open a 50-38 lead.
A dunk from Lanier's Iajah midway through the fourth made it a two-possession game at 56-50 before buckets from Washington and Collier put Wheeler back in front by 10.
“We controlled most of the game,” Thompson said. “We controlled the beginning of the game and set the tone defensively. We had some lapses defensively where we gave up some 3s, but I think the overall turning point was that we stayed focused and played with a little lead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.