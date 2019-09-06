MARIETTA — For the second straight week, Wheeler was plagued by a slow start as the Wildcats could not overcome a huge deficit, losing to Shiloh 39-8 at Carlton Kell Stadium Friday night.
After trailing 21-0 to Sprayberry in last week’s loss, Wheeler (1-2) had to dig themselves out of a 27-0 second quarter hole. On the third play of the game, the Generals (3-0) set the tone as Arthur Rodgers took the handoff and ran 69 yards to give Shiloh an early 7-0 lead. Rodgers rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
The Generals took advantage of a Wheeler miscue and turned it into another touchdown. Starting at the Wildcats 37 following a fumble recovery, Dakota Thomas made his presence felt with a 17-yard run and then an 18-yard catch from Vince Goffney, with a penalty advancing the ball to the 3-yard line. Goffney then finished off the drive on the following play with 3-yard run to increase the lead to 14-0 late in the first quarter.
It would get worse for the Wildcats in the second as Shiloh scored two touchdowns in 14 seconds. Goffney completed a 67-yard pass to Antonio Meeks, then Jasheen Davis recovered a fumble in the end zone for a 27-0 lead.
Wheeler would show its resiliency, responding with a 12-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off with an 8-yard catch in the back of the end zone by Lavar Lesure-Harris from Dayshawn Anderson on fourth down. Mekhi McKenney’s catch on the two-point conversion cut the lead to 27-8.
The Wildcats carried that momentum into the ensuing kickoff as Evan Mallon recovered a fumble at the Generals 16. Unfortunately, a penalty, 9-yard sack, and a missed 45-yard field goal prevented the Wildcats from putting any more pressure on Shiloh.
Despite giving up their first points of the season, Shiloh forced Wheeler into four turnovers and allowed only 189 total yards, as the Generals continued their dominant defensive effort to start the season, allowing only eight points in three games.
Still, Wheeler coach Bryan Love was proud of the effort, especially on defense in the second half as they gave up only one offensive touchdown in the second half.
“We have to make sure to assess what the kids do well and find out who’s playing hard to the end,” said Love. “You have to go back to the drawing board. We have to continue to work on fundamentals.”
Isiah Mckeever’s 30-yard fumble recovery and Rodgers’ second touchdown — a 10-yard run — closed the scoring for Shiloh in a fourth quarter that was marred by an altercation late in the game that saw two Wildcats get ejected.
“Every situation is a teachable situation, “ Love said. “We explained the situation with them. You can’t react because it’s the second person that gets caught.”
