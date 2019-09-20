MARIETTA – Points and first downs were at a premium Friday night in Wheeler’s 14-0 win against Lassiter at Corky Kell Stadium.
The Wildcats and Trojans combined for seven turnovers and a mere 13 first downs, with four of those coming as a result of a penalty.
“A win is a win. Defense played lights-out tonight,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We put up 14 points on the board. and the defense came up big for us. I was happy for the kids that we were able to get the win.”
The shutout was the first for Wheeler (2-2) since Sept. 7, 2012, and its first since 1994 in the longstanding rivalry with Lassiter (0-4).
Wheeler opened the scoring on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Andy Feddersen to JaKobe Davis near the end of the first quarter, while and J.D. Thomas rushed 72 yards for the second — and final — touchdown of the game on the first play of the second quarter.
“We had talked about how we wanted to come in an have some explosive plays after our showing two weeks ago (in a 39-6 loss to Shiloh),” Love said. “So we worked on ourselves a whole lot and we were able to get an explosive play there early in the game.”
The Wildcats’ defense suffocated the Trojans’ offense to the tune of 39 yards of total offense allowed on 48 plays, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
“We are senior-heavy on the defense, and the defensive line played great,” Love said. “They communicated the calls well, the coaching staff had a great game plan in place and the kids played hard, no matter what situation they were put in. They came out each and every time and got stops.”
The Trojans may not have scored in the game, but it was not for lack of opportunities.
Wheeler fumbled the ball away twice to Lassiter in the first quarter, but the Trojans could not take advantage of either turnover. A holding penalty and a sack negated the first opportunity that began on the Wheeler 42-yard line, and a fumble on the Wheeler 8-yard line on the ensuing play following the Wildcats’ fumble ended the second.
Wheeler lost three of four fumbles in the game and added an interception. Love said he reminded his team that the end result of this game was a win, but execution will be crucial to continued success this season.
“It is just attention to detail. We just need to focus on the execution part,” Love said. “In today’s society, kids want to come out and get the glory, but, at the end of the day, you need to make sure you are doing your job, and that is what we need to focus more on and we will be successful.”
Thomas led Wheeler’s rushing attack with 137 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, but the Wildcats managed only 139 total rushing yards in the game. Other than Thomas’ 72-yard touchdown run, Lassiter’s defensive line contained Wheeler to 65 yards on 40 carries, as well as 85 passing yards.
