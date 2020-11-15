AUSTELL -- Despite having only four days to prepare, Wheeler jumped in front for a 27-13 halftime lead and held on to defeat South Cobb 34-25 in Region 6AAAAAA action at Clay Stadium on Saturday.
Alexander Stack completed 13-of-25 passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wildcats, who concluded its regular season at 3-6 overall and 3-4 in region play.
The Wildcats lost to Kennesaw Mountain on Monday in a make-up game that had been postponed earlier due to the pandemic, but came out Saturday looking like the team with more energy, scoring four touchdowns in their first five possessions and building a lead that was difficult for South Cobb (1-8, 1-6) to overcome.
"All the credit goes to the assistant coaches and the kids for focusing this week and executing in the first half," Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. "They're a resilient group. They had to endure COVID protocols and work through that and battle through all this adversity.
"We had a heart-to-heart this week and the team bought in and played a solid game. We didn't take advantage of some opportunities and had some penalties that took some points off the board, but we found a way to win. I'm so proud of these guys for sending our seniors out with a win in their last game."
Mark Essley had five catches for 86 yards and three touchdowns for Wheeler. Jordan McInnis also had a touchdown reception, while Taylor Smith ran 11 times for 93 yards.
Wheeler nearly put the game out of reach on its first possession of the second half, but a holding penalty negated what would have been an 18-yard touchdown catch for McInnis that would have given the Wildcats a 33-13 advantage.
Instead South Cobb held, and responded with a 9-play, 83-yard drive that ended with Javon Clark's 25-yard touchdown pass to Dondre Frith which trimmed the Eagles deficit to 27-19.
Despite four penalties, Stark managed to convert a 29-yard pass to Coryell Dorrough that kept the ensuing drive alive, and later connected with Essley for a 17-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 34-19.
South Cobb responded with Jonathan Simmons' 5-yard carry, trimming the deficit to 34-25 with 4:57 to play. Sacks from Jeremiah Jones and Giancarlo Riley helped seal the win for the Wildcats in the final minute.
Clark rushed 21 times for 114 yards and a touchdown to lead South Cobb. He also completed 14-of-19 passes 160 yards and two touchdowns. Terrence Clark II had six catches for 72 yards and a score.
Clark II caught a 43-yard touchdown with 7.6 seconds remaining to send South Cobb into halftime trailing Wheeler 27-13.
With time ticking down, Clark found Clark II wide open at midfield and he sprinted the final 20 yards untouched for the score.
The play was one of a few first half highlights for South Cobb, which also saw Clark rush for a 65-yard touchdown.
Wheeler took command early with touchdowns on back-to-back drives. Stack completed scoring passes of 31- and 20-yards to Essley and McInnis, respectively, for a 13-0 Wildcats lead.
Wheeler nearly went in front 19-6 on their next possession, but a penalty negated Allah Holmes' 5-yard touchdown run. The Wildcats still managed to move the drive to the Eagles' 1, but South Cobb's defense withstood three straight plays from their own 1-yard line.
It was a short drive for the Eagles unfortunately, as the Wildcats' Lawerence Rodgers recovered a fumble and Stack connected with Essley for an 8-yard touchdown two plays later to extend Wheeler's margin to 20-6.
Rodgers extended the lead on the next drive, scoring from 2-yards out to cap a 12-play, 55-yard drive to put Wheeler up 27-6.
