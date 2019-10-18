ATLANTA — Jamari Sirmons scored touchdown runs of 63 and 75 yards to lift Westlake to a 45-14 homecoming victory over Pebblebrook in Region 2AAAAAAA action at Lions Stadium on Friday.
Sirmons finished with nine carries for 226 yards and two touchdowns to pace Westlake’s attack. Jimmy Inman threw for 92 yards and a touchdown, while RJ Johnson added a 31-yard passing score and a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Isiah Jefferson and Zuriel Jimpson each blocked a punt for the Lions (4-3, 2-0). Jefferson’s block led to Demarko Williams’ 15-yard rushing touchdown that helped put Westlake in front 38-6 with 1:35 left in the third quarter.
“It was a good team performance (Friday,)” Westlake coach Bobby May said. “We did a lot of good things. We won the turnover battle. Our defensive front got a bunch of sacks and our offensive line opened some holes for Jamari to get through. Special teams did their thing, too.
“Our guys got after it (Friday). It was a good night. We’re 2-0 in the region and we’re set up for a big battle next week to get first place.”
Pebblebrook cut into its deficit following Williams’ touchdown run, orchestrating an 8-play, 60-yard drive, capped by Sincere Street’s 21-yard scoring run off a reverse and Mario Jennings’ conversion on the point-after which made the score 38-14.
Sirmons quickly answered with his 75-yard scoring run on the first play of Westlake’s ensuing possession, and the game finished out with a running clock.
“We put ourselves in a hole early and had to play from behind, which is tough to do against a really good Westlake team,” Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood said. “This was a hard fought road game and we had to grind the whole night. We gave up some big plays and turned the ball over. This one’s behind us. We’re going to keep working hard to get better for the next game.”
Nyquay Lett went 15-for-26 for 96 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for Pebblebrook. Marveon Boyd had eight carries for 47 yards and Benjamin Spencer totaled four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons.
Westlake raced out to a 31-6 halftime lead behind 151 rushing yards from Sirmons and quarterbacks Inman and Johnson, who each threw touchdown passes.
Inman connected with Courtney Showell, Jr. for a 30-yard score on the Lions first possession, and Johnson found Cameron Knight for a 31-yard strike with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first period.
Pebblebrook recorded its lone first half touchdown within the first four minutes of the second quarter. The Falcons took possession with 24 seconds left in the first stanza and used an 8-play, 64-yard drive to put points on the board.
Spencer capped Pebblebrook’s best drive of the half with a 15-yard reception from Lett, but a failed conversion try left the Falcons trailing 16-6.
Sirmons responded quickly for Westlake behind a 63-yard scoring run on the first play of the Lions ensuing possession.
Johnson added a 1-yard touchdown dive on a quarterback sneak with 2:22 on the clock and Aaron Genus added the point-after try for the 31-6 Lions advantage.
Westlake converted on each of its three first-half 2-point conversion tries as Isiah Jefferson connected with Bubba Blackburn in the back of the end zone on each attempt.
The teams combined for four first half turnovers as Lett threw interceptions to Izaiah Whatley and Micah Robinson. The latter of which occurred with less than 14 seconds remaining and the Falcons situated with first-and-goal at the Lions’ 9.
Pebblebrook’s Nick Jones recovered a fumble and Kentavious Freeman added an interception early in the first period.
