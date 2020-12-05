PEACHTREE CORNERS --
A last-second field goal was the difference as Wesleyan defeated North Cobb Christian 20-17 in the second round of the Class A private-school state playoffs at Henderson Stadium on Friday.
Brooks Sturgeon’s 42-yard attempt as time ran out ended the Eagles’ season and advanced Wesleyan to a quarterfinal matchup with Savannah Christian next week.
North Cobb Christian (8-3) led 10-3 at halftime, but Wesleyan (10-2) outscored the Eagles 17-7 in the second half.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Eagles coach Mark Hollars said. “Our kids battled (Friday), and I’m really proud of the way they competed. I thought they left everything out on the field. They represented our program in a first-class manner.”
Wesleyan tied the game at 10-all on Ryan Rose’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Blauser, the son of former Atlanta Braves shortstop Jeff Blauser, with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter and then took a 17-10 advantage when Rose connected with Blauser on a 12-yard scoring strike with 4:43 left in the game.
North Cobb Christian came right back on the next series with a 13-play, 54-yard drive that finished with a 7-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper by Walker Ormsby with 43 seconds to go to tie the game.
Starting at its own 31-yard line, Wesleyan got down to the Eagles’ 49 on a 20-yard pass from Rose to Andrew Van Wie with 30 seconds left, and it eventually moved to the 32 with 2 seconds on the clock.
Sturgeon took it from there as his field goal attempt easily cleared the uprights as time expired.
North Cobb Christian started the game with a long drive that took it all the way down to the Wesleyan 3-yard line.
However, the drive stalled with a couple of runs that lost a combined 10 yards and the Eagles were forced to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Trey Stephens to finish the 12-play series and give them a 3-0 lead.
North Cobb Christian recovered a Wesleyan fumble on the next series at the Wolves’ 45 and it scored six plays later on a 33-yard run by Sharnard Banks to make it 10-0.
Wesleyan got on the scoreboard when Sturgeon kicked a 18-yard field goal with 18 seconds left in the first half to cut the Eagle lead to 10-3.
