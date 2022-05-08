Former Allatoona and Citadel wide receiver Raleigh Webb has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
Webb becomes the first member of the Buccaneers football program to sign with an NFL team. The announcement was made by the Ravens and The Citadel on Friday. He was with the team Saturday when its rookie minicamp began.
The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Webb caught 25 passes for 536 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs last season. He also finished the year with six carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Webb ended his career with the triple-option program with 85 receptions, 1,864 yards and 18 touchdowns. His best season was 2019 when he caught 30 passes for 621 yards and 10 touchdowns and was named as a First Team All-Southern Conference selection.
Webb made a name for himself with the big play. He had an 84-yard touchdown reception against Samford and a 73-yarder against East Tennessee State in 2019. Webb send a school record for longest touchdown catch in program history with a 91-yard reception against Furman in 2018, but one of the biggest catches of his career was a 30-yard touchdown against Georgia Tech.
The Bulldogs came to Atlanta during the 2019 season and upset the Yellow Jackets 27-24 in overtime. Webb's touchdown catch, from former Allatoona quarterback Brandon Rainey, was the only completed pass The Citadel had during the game.
