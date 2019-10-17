Game: North Paulding (5-1) at North Cobb (5-1)
Last year: North Paulding 29, North Cobb 19
All-time series: North Paulding leads 3-2
Prediction: North Cobb 24, North Paulding 23
In a region with five of the six teams featuring a 5-1 record or better, North Cobb has a chance to improve its region record to 2-0 when it hosts North Paulding tonight.
North Cobb is coming off 40-0 win in the Civil War Classic against Kennesaw Mountain. The 40-point win came despite eight penalties, six punts, and two fumbles.
“We made too many mistakes as far as penalties and mental mistakes,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “When you’re playing in a tight game, which I expect this week against North Paulding, you make those mistakes and you get behind. We can’t do that against the last four teams we play.”
North Paulding lost to Marietta last week 49-21. The Wolfpack moved the ball well, amassing 294 total yards, but struggled to stop the Blue Devils high powered offense after keeping the game close early.
A star at the quarterback position is what Queen and North Cobb are most worried about when it comes to North Paulding’s offense. Kyle Bird is the Wolfpack’s leading passer and rusher this season, throwing for 1,295 yards and 10 touchdowns and adding 384 and eight touchdowns on the ground.
Against Marietta, Bird threw for only 149 yards but ran for 104 yards on 19 carries. He ripped off a 71-yard touchdown run in the second quarter before the game got out of hand.
“Their quarterback makes them go,” Queen said. “He’s a dual threat, he can run it and throw it very well.”
North Cobb has a dual threat quarterback of its own in Trevor Lovett, but expect the Warriors to lean heavily on Cam Cunningham out of the backfield. Cunningham is second in the county in rushing with 752 yards.
Lovett has 345 yards and is averaging 7.5 yards per carry as the second option. His inclusion in the running game allows North Cobb to force opposing defenses to account for every man on the field defensively when the Warriors run the ball instead of just 10.
“They compliment each other pretty well,” Queen said. “Cam is a hard runner, he’s got great vision. Lovett, you try to keep the defense honest and defend 11 players a lot of the same ways North Paulding does.”
With the congestion at the top of the region and the presumption that McEachern, Marietta, and Hillgrove will all be finishing in one of the four playoff spots four weeks from now, this game takes on added importance for both the Warriors and North Paulding.
The winner will have the tiebreaker for the fourth and final spot should one of these two teams not gain a top three seed. One of the 5-1 or undefeated teams will be left out of the playoffs.
“No doubt,” Queen said when asked if this game had any added significance. “We’ve stressed that to our kids. It’s a very tough region. Every game is important, not only for getting into the playoffs but if you do get in the playoffs, for seeding. At this point, you’ve got to take it one game at a time and this game right now is the best football team we’ve played on our schedule so far. Our kids are excited and I hope that they answer that call (tonight).”
