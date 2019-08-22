Game: North Cobb at Woodstock, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb 35, Woodstock 14
All-time series: Woodstock leads 4-3
Prediction: Woodstock 31, North Cobb 28
North Cobb got the better of Woodstock in last season’s opener, with the Wolverines’ losing to the Warriors for the first time since 2007.
Health at the quarterback position will be a key factor for Woodstock’s spread passing attack this season. Walker Ormsby and Robbie Roper shared time as the Wolverines’ signal-caller in the preseason scrimmage against River Ridge, with Roper showing explosive play ability by finding wide receiver Brooks Bortle for a long touchdown in the first half. Wide receivers De’Andre Turner and Wes Bruno should also factor into passing game for Woodstock.
Woodstock struggled to slow down the River Ridge rushing attack last week, and whether or not the defense can make the necessary adjustments should be pivotal against a North Cobb team that featured Cobb County’s second-leading rusher last season, Christian Singleton.
Singleton is now at Western Michigan, but North Cobb brings back a pair backs, Tommieo Walker and Cam Cunningham, who will share time in the backfield.
North Cobb also returns starting quarterback Trevor Lovett, but the Warriors will also have freshman QB Malachi Singleton, who performed well at offseason 7-on-7 tournaments. Both will likely share time behind center.
David Daniel, Woodstock’s junior safety, is the No. 2-rated athlete in the nation for the class of 2021, and he should provide the Wolverines with playmaking ability on the back end of the defense.
The veteran-laden defensive front for Woodstock should be led by returning defensive ends Willie Grier and Brett Stafan, along with linebacker Andrew Bartolero, and the Wolverines’ front seven will likely be tested by the Warriors’ running game.
For North Cobb, starting linebackers Jaiden Faultersack and Grant Wooten will be likely be tested in pass coverage against the pass-heavy Wolverines, while Kendall Drake will likely matchup against the primary wide receiver for Woodstock. The ability for Woodstock to keep the North Cobb defense honest will come via its running back-by-committee backfield.
As always, special teams could be the X-factor, and Woodstock brings back nationally ranked Tyson Giles as its place kicker and punter, along with nationally ranked long snapper Colby Cox.
