Game: Campbell (0-2) at North Cobb (2-0)
Last year: North Cobb 56, Campbell 21
All-time series: North Cobb leads 15-4
Prediction: North Cobb 42, Campbell 14
North Cobb looks to improve to 3-0 for the third straight season when it hosts Campbell in non-region action at Emory Sewell Stadium tonight.
The Warriors have looked impressive in their two victories and have outscored opponents by an average of 38 to 8.5.
North Cobb coach Shane Queen credits his team’s strong start to the play of the offensive line for helping to put up such big offensive numbers, and for the defense for keeping opponents in check.
“Our offensive line has played really well so far these past two games,” Queen said. “I think we rushed for over 200 yards that first week and then we had maybe 300 yards last week. Special teams is also doing a great job and all three phases are doing well.”
The hard work during the offseason has been paying off, according to Queen, who was excited to see improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 with the Warriors’ limiting mistakes. He’s projecting continued improvement against Spartans.
“That’s something you have to keep seeing,” Queen said. “It’s a week-to-week thing and you want to get better game-by-game.”
Campbell may have a new coach at the helm in Howie Decristofaro, but Queen expects the Spartans to continue to be a problem for his players.
“They have athletes all over the field,” Queen said. “(Campbell’s) gotten behind early in their last two games, but if you let them hang around, that could spell trouble. They were only down 14-0 at halftime against Roswell so last week, so I expect the same type of tough game from them (tonight).”
Despite his team’s slow start in non-region play, Decristofaro saw encouraging signs from his squad between Weeks 1 and 2.
“Our defensive line played much better against Roswell than the week before,” he said. “They got their hands on guys and rerouted them. I thought our defensive backs did better, too, and we’re going to try to improve on that and everything else from week to week.
“We know we have a mountain to climb against North Cobb. We’re going to concentrate on what we can do to get better. We don’t want to play possum and get killed at home and play dead on the road. The kids know it’s a process and a chance to change the attitude and work ethic in everything they do.”
