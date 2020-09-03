Game: North Cobb (0-0) at Sprayberry (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: North Cobb 21, Sprayberry 14 (Sept. 30, 2005)
All-time series: Sprayberry leads 20-12
Prediction: North Cobb 28, Sprayberry 24
Recent history is on North Cobb’s side when it visits Sprayberry’s Jim Frazier Stadium on Friday to kickoff the 2020 season.
Although the Yellow Jackets own a 20-12 lead in the series, North Cobb has won four straight and eight of the last 10.
“North Cobb is definitely a tough matchup,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “They’re a good team, and I have a lot of respect for (North Cobb coach Shane Queen) and his program.”
Vavra’s respect for Queen is justified as the fourth-year coach was part of Queen’s coaching staff for two seasons.
“I worked with coach Queen at South Cobb and at North Cobb, so I know he’s a great guy and he’s built a great staff at North Cobb,” Vavra said. “They’re a very successful program over there. They traditionally have talent all over the field and we’ll have our hands full stopping those guys.”
Sprayberry made the postseason last year for the first time since 2011. The Yellow Jackets return five starters from last season’s defensive unit and seven are back on offense. Vavra believes his team has the talent to do well, but the lack of more discernible information about North Cobb brings questions.
“I feel good about our offense,” he said. “We have some good skill players who can touch the ball and make plays for us, but we’ll see how it goes. I don’t know a lot about (North Cobb). I just have film on them from last year, but of course their personnel has changed. No one’s had any scrimmages. So, it will be interesting.
“We’re all just really excited about the opportunity to actually play a football game. It’s been challenging for everyone to go so long without spring practices, without camps and no opportunities to compete against other teams because of the pandemic.”
Queen’s also excited to see what his team’s capable of after the Warriors returned to the playoffs following a one-year absence in 2018. North Cobb, which returns six offensive and six defensive starters, made seven straight postseason appearances from 2011 to 2017. All 10 opponents on its schedule made the state playoffs last year. Buford, Harrison and Marietta each won a state title.
“To hear those two words, ‘Game Week!’ got these kids really excited,” Queen said. “Sprayberry’s a tough first game. And we’ll definitely be a battle-tested team by the end of the season.”
