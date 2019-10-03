Game: North Cobb (3-1) at Pebblebrook (2-2)
Last year: North Cobb 15, Pebblebrook 10
All-time series: North Cobb leads 18-6
Prediction: North Cobb 21, Pebblebrook 14
Pebblebrook hosts North Cobb at Falcons Stadium tonight in the final non-region contest for both squads.
Following last week’s bye, the teams are entering this evening’s contest riding two different waves of momentum as the Falcons beat Lithonia 32-14 to snap a two-game losing streak, while the Eagles snapped their season-opening three-game win streak after dropping a 42-23 decision at home to a then-winless East Coweta squad.
The outcome of those matches two weeks ago had the two programs taking different steps during last week’s bye in preparation for tonight’s battle.
“I think we were a little bit undisciplined and we didn’t tackle well against East Coweta, so that was one of the things we focused on during the bye week,” North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “We just had too many mistakes against them.
“They were better than their record showed, and they were hungrier for the win after three straight losses. Honestly, they punched us in the mouth. So, we have to do a better job of limiting our mistakes and playing with more intensity and discipline from start to finish.”
Pebblebrook coach Leroy Hood was pleased with his team’s effort and will to win in jumping out to a 26-0 lead against Lithonia.
“We approached our bye week just trying to get better as a program,” he said. “We want to get better for our region play, which starts next week, and for North Cobb. So, for us it was back to the fundamentals and focusing on our next opponent.
“We found some areas where we can improve and we worked to get guys healthy for the remainder of the season, and we put players through some mental reps to help improve their focus.”
Queen and Hood each heaped high praise on the other’s team and acknowledged that tonight’s matchup won’t be an easy one to get through. Queen stated that his Eagles should be weary of Pebblebrook’s athleticism and speed, while Hood wants his players to match North Cobb’s physicality.
“(Pebblebrook) put up 30-something points against Etowah a few weeks ago, so we know they’re a dangerous team,” Queen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.