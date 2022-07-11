Walton defensive back Matthew Traynor has committed to play football at the University of Richmond.
“I really think it is the best fit for me,” Traynor said. “I love the campus because it's kind of small with 3,000 students. I was looking at the facilities, the players that were there seemed so happy to be there. And it just felt like a great environment for me to spend four years there.”
Traynor previously held 12 offers from schools including Georgia Southern, Army and Dartmouth.
“I went on an unofficial visit two weeks ago and it was a beautiful campus,” Traynor said. “You're not in the city, but you can go into the city whenever you want since it's 15 minutes away. I also love the business side of it, because I think I'm going to major in business.”
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety played at Sequoyah last season, where he totaled 31 tackles, five pass break ups and an interception. He also started at quarterback, throwing for 937 yards and 11 touchdowns, and rushed for 703 yards and nine scores. Earning Traynor first team All-Region 7AAAAAA for the second consecutive year.
Traynor transferred to the Raiders in January and has impressed coach Brunner with his innate love for contact and tackling.
“He's a phenomenal student and has over a 4.0 GPA,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “He's got great football knowledge, great athleticism and size. He's very coachable and has a bright future ahead of him. Richmond's got a phenomenal football program and academic institution in a great city.”
The Spiders compete in the Colonial Athletic Association, where under coach Russ Huesman finished last season with a 6-5 record.
