Over the last year-plus, Hunter Teal has become a go-to receiver for Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski.
Now, heading into his senior season, Teal will be honing his skills with the hopes of doing the same in 2024 for Miami University of Ohio. Teal announced his commitment to the RedHawks on social media earlier this week.
"Thank you to my teammates, coaches and the man above for this opportunity!!" Teal tweeted. "I will be committing to the university of Miami-Ohio!!"
Teal earned first-team all-Region 5AAAAAAA, all-county and all-state honors following the 2022 season. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound tight end came into his own as he caught 50 passes for 970 yards and four touchdowns.
Teal's season was highlighted by a four-reception, 200-yard, one touchdown performance against Wheeler. He added three other 100-yard games, including a seven-catch, 154-yard effort in a 51-49 shootout against North Paulding, as well as two more in the postseason.
In the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, Teal caught six passes for 110 yards against South Forsyth in the opening round. then grabbed six more catches for 118 yards in Walton's 42-35 upset of Buford. In both playoff games, Teal was the leading receiver.
Teal chose Miami, a Mid-American Conference program, over an offer from Florida A&M. According to 247Sports, he also had interest from Florida, Missouri, Central Florida, South Florida and Wake Forest.
