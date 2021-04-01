Walton quarterback Zak Rozsman has found a college home.
The rising senior will be heading to Appalachian State beginning with the 2022 season, making his announcement on Twitter last weekend.
"COMMITTED @AppState_FB!!," Rozsman tweeted. "I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me get to this point!"
Appalachian State is coming off a 9-3 season, with a victory over North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Since moving to the Football Championship Subdivision in 2014, the Mountaineers have gone 63-15 with four Sun Belt Conference titles and six straight bowl victories.
A three-star pro-style quarterback as rated by Rivals, Rozsman selected Appalachian State over offers from Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.
Walton coach Daniel Brunner said Rozsman it is a great decision.
"I think its a perfect fit," Brunner said. "Boone (North Carolina) is a great place, and considering there were no on-campus visits, the relationship the coaching staff kept with him was second-to-none."
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Rozsman was an all-county performer during the 2020 season, in which he helped lead Walton to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. Rozsman threw for 1,741 yards, 12 touchdowns and only five interceptions, while running for 229 yards and seven touchdowns.
Brunner said, due to the pandemic, Rozsman and his father made the trip to Boone on their own to check out the campus and the surrounding area. Brunner said it did not take long for Rozsman to make up his mind.
"He's just killing it in the classroom," Brunner said. "He's a 4.0 student who wanted to make sure the academic situation and the football situation matched up."
Now that the decision has been made, Brunner said Rozsman, his parents and the Walton coaching staff can all breathe a big sigh of relief and just prepare for his senior season.
"He's a very mature young man, and he knows where he is going," Brunner said. "He knows what he wants in life, and he knows where he wants to go get it.
"It's all about relationship-building. The coaching staff did a great job recruiting him, and he's excited about his next step."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.