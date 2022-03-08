It took a little extra time, but Walton wide receiver Mustafa Hefner found a college program that fit his wishes.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior recently committed to be part of UAB's 2022 recruiting class.
Hefner was Walton's third-leading receiver as a senior, catching 26 passes for 497 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 19.1 yards per catch and also saw some time in the secondary where he made eight tackles and intercepted two passes.
Hefner caught a 62-yard touchdown pass against Lowndes in the season-opening Corky Kell Classic, had three receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown against Pope and caught a 37-yard touchdown pass against Milton in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals.
"He's had some big games," Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. "He's been a big playmaker for us."
Hefner had earned a few scholarship offers from a few Football Championship Subdivision schools -- including Howard -- and Division II programs, but Brunner said there had been mutual interest between Hefner and UAB during the recruiting process.
Recently, a spot on the UAB roster opened up, and Brunner said Hefner was excited to get it.
Hefner is the second Walton player who will head to UAB this year. He joins cornerback A.J. Brown, who signed with the Blazers in December.
"They are both pretty excited about it," Brunner said.
Brunner said Hefner will remain at wide receiver in college. He may have an opportunity to move up the depth chart quickly as UAB's leading receivers from the 2021 season, Trea Shropshire and RaJae' Johnson-Sanders, will be entering their final years of eligibility, and the program only signed one wide receiver on National Signing Day.
