Walton's Jeremy Hecklinski wasted little time turning a breakout junior season into finding a place to play his college football.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound quarterback committed to Wake Forest on Wednesday, making his announcement on social media.
"100% COMMITTED!! thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family for helping make this possible!!" Hecklinski tweeted.
Hecklinski is coming off a season in which he threw 3,520 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while also running for five scores.
He played his best in arguably the biggest game of the season, in which he led Walton to an upset of Buford in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. In that game, Hecklinski threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns in beating the Wolves -- a consensus top-10 team nationally -- on their home field.
Hecklinski chose Wake Forest over offers from Central Florida, Georgia Southern and Eastern Kentucky. His recruiting was just starting to heat up, as it had been reported that Georgia, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Duke and Florida State had become interested.
Hecklinski was expected to announce his commitment next spring, but he told SI.com that everything just felt right this week.
“I was waiting on a couple other offers,” Hecklinski said. “But I just (thought), ‘I have a great situation. I love the coaches, the campus and the facilities. I don't want to wait any longer. I don't want to sit here and maybe lose this opportunity to go play somewhere special.’”
In his first two seasons at Walton, Hecklinski split time with former quarterback Zak Rozsman, who is now at Georgia Southern. Rozsman was injured during the playoffs last year, and Hecklinski took over in the second round, leading the Raiders to the state semifinals.
In the 2021 playoffs, Hecklinski threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns against Archer, 265 yards and four touchdowns against Brookwood and 310 yards and two touchdowns against Milton.
Those performances carried over into the 2022 season. Hecklinski opened the year going 20-of-33 for a team-record 425 yards and four touchdowns against Mill Creek in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and he never looked back.
