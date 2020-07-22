Rising Walton senior defensive back Austin Eldred committed to continue his football career at Kennesaw State, electing to stay close to home and remain inside Cobb County.
Eldred, who announced his decision Monday via Twitter, also received offers from Missouri State, Eastern Kentucky, Air Force, Lafayette, Richmond, Lehigh and Fordham, per 247Sports. He said his relationship with the Kennesaw State coaching staff was ultimately enough to know this is the best fit for him.
“I’ve had multiple phone calls with (cornerbacks coach Darius) Safford for well over two hours where we’re just talking ball,” Eldred said. “I felt like KSU was the place where I was the most wanted.”
Eldred, a 2019 first-team all-Region 4AAAAAAA selection, finished with six interceptions during his junior season, which was the second-most in Cobb County. He spent time at every position in the Raiders’ secondary, proving to be one of the more versatile players in the area.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eldred has not had the opportunity to visit most of the schools that have offered him, and that was a major reason he chose Kennesaw State over others.
“I love having familiarity with the school,” Eldred said. “Not being able to visit any of the schools that offered me led me (to Kennesaw State). It was the place where I had the most comfort.”
Walton coach Daniel Brunner said he could not be more satisfied with Eldred’s decision. He believes Eldred has a great opportunity to earn playing time for the Owls as early as his freshman season in 2021.
“I think his ceiling is very high as a corner,” Brunner said. “He has great length and great speed. He can play zone and he can play man (coverage). I just think that’s what he provides is a skill set that’s way beyond a lot of high school kids.”
At 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, Eldred already has the physical make-up to compete at Kennesaw State, but Brunner said what makes Eldred the most prepared for the next level is his mental perseverance and consistency.
“There’s never a moment where I’m worried about Austin not playing to the best of his ability,” Brunner said. “Playing in the defensive backfield, you’re going to have some bad plays here and there. But you've got to have a short memory, and that’s one of the things that’s allowed him to have the success he’s had.”
