Walton’s Philip Eichelzer IV committed to Princeton this week where he will continue his football career and will be majoring in pre-health with hopes of becoming an orthodontist.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound rising senior chose the defending Ivy League champions over Dartmouth, Air Force, Army, Pennsylvania and East Carolina among others.
“I was blown away by the beauty of the campus,” Eichelzer said. “I couldn’t turn down the No. 1 academic school in America and they’ve been dominant in football for the past couple years winning the Ivy League three years in a row, it’s hard to turn down.”
Now, one of the questions is will Eichelzer keep his nickname once he hits campus?
“We nicknamed him ‘Filthy Phil’ a few years ago and that's kind of how he plays,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “He’s filthy on the field, he’s going to give you everything he’s got, work his tail off, he’s going to be a very physical, violent, offensive lineman, which is obviously why all these colleges have really become interested in him.”
Brunner also said he thinks the match was a good one.
“Philip is an outstanding young man with an outstanding academic profile, which you obviously have to have to have an opportunity like Princeton in front of you,” Brunner said. “Such a high character kid, such a great football player. I think it's a place he can go and have a lot of success and obviously set himself up for a very bright future, so I’m excited for him and I’m excited the recruiting piece is behind him, it’s been a whirlwind. He’s a coach’s dream as a player. He’s a no nonsense, hard working kid.”
Eichelzer made the switch to center last season and said that this decision was well received by college coaches.
Brunner said Eichelzer’s IQ at the center position is absolutely critical, making calls and communicating with the offensive line.
“That’s a huge piece of why I think he’s having opportunities like he’s having,” Brunner said. “It’s not just his play but his ability at the next level to be able to do what centers are going to have to do, identify pass protections and those kinds of things.”
