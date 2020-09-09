Tannor Daniels started playing flag football at the age of 4. By 7, he was strapping on the pads and ready for contact.
Growing up, Daniels was always handed the ball and sent to bulldoze oncoming defenders. As his teammates and opponents grew up, Daniels was given increasingly more opportunities to have an influence on a game from different areas. Of course, the easiest transition was from running back to fullback because of his size, but then it became linebacker, and then tight end and even some offensive line.
Whatever Daniels’ coaches have needed him to play, he has been there. This is his senior year at Walton, and his time with the Raiders has been filled with its fair amount of ups and downs.
Daniels' first varsity play came his freshman year. Walton was down and coach Daniel Brunner threw him in at fullback -- a package the team did not always include.
Daniels charged the opposing linebacker and knocked the defender's helmet off.
“I went in there with no fear,” Daniels said, “but the guy told me, ‘You can hit,’ and I liked that.”
Daniels' sophomore season, he was given opportunities all over the field at tight end, the defensive and offensive lines and, of course, in his signature fullback role. Roaming through every position made Daniels appreciate the opportunities he got to actually touch the football.
“I mean, I’d love to just play fullback,” the 6-foot, 250-pound Daniels said. “I’m a big guy. I like to touch the ball and also block and take hits.”
Daniels' nomadic sophomore season ended prematurely when he broke his collarbone against Newnan. After the starting tight end had broken his forearm earlier, Daniels ran the exact same route and made a huge play for Walton before getting injured.
“Coach told me, if we went up by big, I’d get to play running back, so I was mad I got hurt,” Daniels joked.
Daniels said he spent 12 weeks without any kind of action, and when he returned, Brunner told him he was proud of his fullback ability, but that the team needed him on the offensive line. That is where Daniels has spent the majority of his career since, and it is where he’s expected to play the majority of the 2020 season.
The transition means Daniels is getting excited over a new aspect of his game instead of receiving and rushing.
“I set individual goals before each game, but, pretty much, I just try and get pancakes,"Daniels said. "You know, when you just body someone over."
This season, Walton’s new region includes 2019 Class AAAAAA champion Harrison and Class AAAAAAA champion Marietta, but Daniels said those games do not scare him.
They are the ones he wants.
“Harrison is the game I have marked on my calendar. I want to see what they’re all about,” Daniels said. “Everyone thinks it’s going to be a blowout against Marietta and Harrison, but I know they’re going to be close games.”
Daniels said he was originally attracted to football because it gave him an outlet, and that still holds up true with his domineering performances on the offensive line.
“Football is the one place you can hit someone and not get in trouble,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.