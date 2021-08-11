Walton wide receiver Rawson MacNeill announced he will head to Houston to play for Rice University.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound senior, a three-star recruit, committed to the Owls after gathering more than 15 offers, which included the likes of Georgia, California and Penn State.
MacNeill, though, said he chose the place that most felt like home.
“From the second I walked in the building, every coach knew my name," he said. "Everyone knew who I was. They just treated me like family."
MacNeill has an uncle who lives 10 minutes away from Rice’s campus. Along with that, his mother grew up in Texas, and both played a factor in the decision to become an Owl.
“Texas itself feels a lot like home,” MacNeill said. “The coaching staff just did a great job of making me feel like someone who could play there and make a difference.”
MacNeill also said academics played an important role in his commitment.
“What was mainly important to me was finding that perfect academic and football situation,” he said. “Rice is a place where I could go play big-time Division I football, and then also earn a degree that sets me up for the rest of my life.”
Walton coach Daniel Brunner is proud of MacNeill’s decision, focusing on what was most important for him.
“(Rice has) a great job of recruiting the right way and have loved (MacNeill) up from the very beginning of this process. All that stuff matters,” Brunner said. “It's not about getting to the biggest school or having the biggest symbol on your jersey, per se. It's about getting to the right place for you to grow and have a successful college career, and that's what he's done. Very happy with the decision he made.”
Brunner said he believes MacNeill will make an immediate impact for Rice's program.
"I think Rice is going to get not just a really good player, but also a really good young man,” Brunner said. “At the end of the day, man, I just think that he's one of the more well-rounded receivers in the state of Georgia, and it's a by-product of all the work he's done this offseason.”
MacNeill is currently in the process of rehabbing a collarbone injury he suffered during training this offseason. He said his injury has matured him, and it has made him more determined than he has ever been.
“You never think about being hurt until you actually are injured," MacNeill said. "Once you're injured, you realize how hard it is out there watching your teammates just do something you can't physically do. I've definitely used that to drive me. It's motivated me more than I ever have. I've been in the weight room more than I ever have, and I'm just excited and fully ready to get back out there and help my team.”
Although MacNeill has been watching on the sidelines, he has still been able to impact his team.
“What he's done is shown the model exactly what you do when you are banged-up,” Brunner said. “He's been doing above and beyond what we're asking you to do as far as getting himself right and then the weight room. There's a lot to be said about that when the other guys are out there watching him do the right thing day in and day out, when he could be pouting or frustrated. He's really just handled this and taken it in stride and done all the right things to get himself where he needs to be.
MacNeill also said he believes the injury has helped him become even more of a well-rounded threat by being able to spread out the offense with his reach and size.
The coaching staff has been impressed with his improved route running.
“I think one of the things he's done so well at is he's gotten better at intermediate routes and crossing routes," Brunner said. "He's shaped himself up into being one of the better all-around receivers in the state."
MacNeill said he aims to be a 1,000-yard receiver this season, along with being a clutch playmaker down the stretch.
“I want to make a big difference for my team late in games and during the playoffs," he said. "Just help my team get to the state championship that we've been striving for forever. That's our whole entire team's goal. No matter who it is, we're all bought in and we want to go get that ring.”
