Game: Walton (2-1) at West Forsyth (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Walton 24, West Forsyth 21
Walton and West Forsyth have never met, but Daniel Brunner knows Dave Svehla.
Brunner’s Raiders have faced Svehla’s former team at Etowah in region play over the last three seasons before Svehla departed for West Forsyth.
While West Forsyth played well to qualify for the playoffs last season, the Wolverines finished with a 4-6 overall record and started the year losing four of its first five games.
With Svehla on board in 2020, West Forsyth routed Mays in its season opener and lost by 11 to Cartersville the following week.
While Svehla’s teams are known for their size, physicality and running the football — West Forsyth is no exception — Brunner is expecting new wrinkles now that he has new coordinators.
“West Forsyth is one of the most underrated teams in the state,” Brunner said. “They present a lot of problems and we’re excited to get back on the field and right the wrongs of the previous Friday.”
Brunner is referring to Walton’s 43-32 loss to Brookwood. In what turned out to be a back-and-forth game with Walton ahead by double digits in the fourth quarter, Brookwood took advantage of some miscues by quickly scoring a pair of touchdowns to reclaim the lead permanently.
The Raiders gave up too many yards on defense during that stretch. After Brookwood scored a touchdown to cut the lead and made a stop, the Broncos needed just two plays to claim the lead, the second being a 59-yard touchdown run.
Although Walton continued to score following the Brookwood fourth-quarter comeback, the Raiders couldn’t prevent the Broncos from doing the same.
“It was a tough game,” Brunner said. “They played their tails off, but we just made too many mistakes (at the end) and it cost us. That’s what we learned. We had too many mistakes and penalties, and it’s all about getting back into the saddle.”
While Walton attempts to get back on track this week by cleaning up its miscues, the Raiders will continue to rely on quarterback Zak Rozsman, A.J. Brown and Stone McKnight on offense.
Rozsman is second in the county in passing with 614 yards.
All three made big plays last week to spot Walton that fourth-quarter lead.
