Game: Walton (4-2, 0-1) at Kennesaw Mountain (6-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Walton 15, Kennesaw Mountain 14 (Sept. 7, 2007)
All-time series: Walton leads 3-1
Prediction: Walton 41, Kennesaw Mountain 34
Kennesaw Mountain will try to solidify its place among the top contenders for the Region 5AAAAAAA title, while Walton looks to avoid an 0-2 start in the region as the two Cobb County rivals get together for a crucial matchup in a battle of high-powered offenses at Cobb Energy Mustang Stadium on Friday.
The Mustangs (6-0, 1-0) got the region portion of its schedule off to a strong start with a 49-0 victory over Osborne last Friday and now in position to take a large step towards a region title with a win over Walton.
“Walton has a really great program and they’ve had a really good last few years,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “(Walton) coach (Daniel) Brunner and his staff have done a great job. So we really have to make sure that we prepare this week in order to play such a high caliber opponent.”
Meanwhile, Walton (4-2, 0-1) finds itself in a hole after a 33-6 loss to North Cobb in its region opener last week and will try to avoid falling further down the region standings with a win over Kennesaw Mountain.
“It’s the most important game of the season, because it’s the game this week and that’s how we try to treat every Friday,” Brunner said. “Every Friday is the most important game for us. We’re trying to be 1-0 Friday, so we’re not really focused on any of that stuff. We’re just focused on trying to come out of (the Kennesaw Mountain game) 1-0. I don’t think we’re feeling any pressure that we’ve got to do something special to win this game. We’ve got to play a good football team and play well.”
The game features two of the most potent offenses in the state, with Kennesaw Mountain averaging 43 points a game and Walton 36, as well as two of the top quarterbacks in the state and the top two passers in Cobb County – the Mustangs' Cayman Prangley and the Raiders' Jeremy Hecklinski.
Prangley (1,519 yards, 15 TD, 5 INT) leads the Kennesaw Mountain attack, with wide receivers Cayman Lee, Cobb's leading receiver with 729 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Jailen Taylor his primary targets.
“They’re a really good offense,” Brunner said. “They’ve got a lot of weapons, they do a lot of good things offensively. They’re a challenge. They stretch you horizontally and vertically and they can run the ball effectively. They’ve got a good quarterback over there, the receiving group is good. They’ve got a good fullback and tight end. It’s a complete offense. They really get after you in a lot of different ways. Our objective on Friday is to be committed to sticking to our assignments throughout the whole game.”
Hecklinski (1,912 yards, 19 TD, 5 INT) guides a Walton offense that includes a number of weapons – including tight end Hunter Teal, receivers Ayden Jackson, Wyatt Sonderman and Cameran Loyd as well as running back Makari Bodiford.
“(Walton does) a great job offensively,” Carmean said. “Our offense has had a great start to the year. But at the end of the day, when you look at these two offenses, there’s a lot of talent on the field. It’s going to be whatever defense can answer the bell. Our defense has done a great job these last few weeks and is trending in the right direction and hopefully they can continue to grow and mature each week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.