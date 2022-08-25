After losing its first season opener since 2016, Walton is looking to bounce back Friday at Brookwood.
The Raiders are looking to clean up a few little things after losing a 44-41 shootout to Mill Creek last Saturday in a Corky Kell Classic game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Walton faced the Broncos in last year’s Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals and won 52-35.
“They’re not happy about us knocking them out of the playoffs,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said.
Brunner said the Raiders made big plays both offensively and defensively against Mill Creek, but they were also guilty of making mistakes at the crucial times.
There were blown coverages, including on the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds to play. There were also missed tackles and a pair of dropped interceptions.
A combination of injuries and inexperience on defense also has to do with Walton’s defensive struggles. The Raiders are still playing different players at different positions to find the right fit.
“Saturday we did a lot of good things but not enough good things,” Brunner said. “Playing a good team like Mill Creek, you have to have everything on point. We just want to grow and get better week-by-week. Playing tough opponents will hopefully get us prepared.”
A few of the positives last week included quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski throwing for a program single-game record 425 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
After Mill Creek scored the game-winning touchdown, Hecklinski moved the ball 48 yards on three plays in attempt to tie or take the lead, but ran out of time on the Mill Creek 32.
Cameran Lloyd finished with six catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard scoring catch in the first quarter.
Walton had 585 yards of offense.
Brookwood won its season opener 24-21 over Norcross and needed a fourth-quarter rally to do so.
Quarterback Dylan Lonergan threw a 24-yard pass to Lee Niles 2 minutes into the fourth quarter to give the Broncos their first lead of the game that they would not relinquish. Lonergan went on to finish the game with 186 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 78 yards and a score.
Receiver Bryce Dopson recorded 225 all-purpose yards and reached the end zone twice, one being a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to put Brookwood on the board.
