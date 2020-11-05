Game: North Paulding (1-6, 0-2) at Walton (3-4, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Walton 31, North Pauding 17
Walton has the talent to be among the top teams in Class AAAAAAA.
However, the Raiders have not been consistent when it comes to finishing games.
Earlier this season, they lost three straight non-region games to Brookwood, West Forsyth and Roswell after holding leads in the fourth quarter.
In their Region 3AAAAAAA opener against Hillgrove at home, they played arguably their most complete game of the season on both sides of the ball in beating Hillgrove 24-15.
The momentum did not last.
Against North Cobb last week, Walton couldn’t do enough to take advantage of five North Cobb turnovers in the first half. The Raiders went into the halftime with only a 12-0 lead.
In the second half, once North Cobb started holding on to the football, it outscored the Raiders 35-6. Walton turned the ball over five times in the second half, and the Warriors took advantage.
Even with the hiccups, Walton is in prime position to host a first round playoff game.
The Raiders are tied with Hillgrove, Marietta and Harrison for second in the region and already holds a tiebreaker with the Hawks. Friday, they host North Paulding, which is still looking for its first region win.
Quarterback Zak Rozsman has 873 passing yards and six touchdowns in just five games played. Freshman Jeremy Hecklinski, who has also been getting reps under center, has 470 yards and three scores.
Stone McKnight has been their most reliable receivers with 428 yards on 26 catches and three touchdowns.
