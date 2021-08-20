As Walton prepares to kick off the 2021 season Saturday, coach Daniel Brunner has high expectations for his team.
“We expect to win,” he said. “You know, at the end of the day, we want to go out and play as clean of a game as possible, minimize mistakes, execute, run the ball, tackle well. And at the end of the day, we go down there expecting to win.”
The Raiders will take on Lowndes in the 30th annual Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m.
It will be the first time the perennial powers have gone head-to-head.
Brunner said his players have had a great week preparing for the game, and that they are focused.
“I like where their mindsets are at,” Brunner said. “I think we’ve got a good group of leaders that are helping us get to where we need to be and feel like we got a great chance of being there by Saturday.”
With an experienced group of core players, Brunner said he is not concerned about the team’s nerves.
“I don’t think anybody’s going to show up with stars in their eyes,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of guys on this team who played in big games. A lot of these seniors started as sophomores in this game in the Benz where we beat Norcross, so they’ve got experience on a big stage, and I don’t worry about that one bit.”
At quarterback, the Raiders have Appalachian State-committed senior Zak Rozsman and sophomore Jeremy Hecklinski expected to split time under center. In 2020, Rozsman threw for 1,741 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Hecklinski threw for 761 yards and five touchdowns.
The Raiders also have dual-threat receiver and running back Sutton Smith, a McEachern transfer who had 253 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2020. Braylen Stokes will be returning at running back for his junior year after finishing 2020 with 592 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Defensively, the Raiders have UAB commit AJ Brown and North Carolina commit Marcus Allen returning in the secondary. The duo had a combined 142 tackles and five interceptions in 2020.
Brunner, like his players, is excited.
“I truly think it is going to be one of the biggest Corky Kell Classics that we have ever seen,” Brunner said. “You know, it’s the biggest stage for high school football this weekend, and we are excited to be a part of it.”
