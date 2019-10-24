Game: Walton (4-3, 2-0) at Roswell (4-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Roswell 32, Walton 31
All-time series: Walton leads 16-15
Prediction: Walton 35, Roswell 28
Every game is critical in the type of condensed, six-game region Walton finds itself in, and the Raiders know this all too well as a result of a narrow 32-31 loss against Roswell that dashed Walton’s Region 4AAAAAAA title hopes a year ago.
The lone unbeaten team in the region standings, the Raiders will be looking to keep their momentum going and get payback from last year’s setback in the process when they take on Roswell at Ray Manus Stadium tonight.
Walton’s managed to turn its season around after going 2-3 in non-region action. The Raiders have won two straight region games and hold their region championship destiny in their hands if they can continue the track they’re currently on.
Walton coach Daniel Brunner said the team learned a lot about itself going through its grueling non-region slate, and that growth so far is paying off with the region schedule now firmly in place.
“We got to learn a lot of good lessons the first half of the season,” he said. “Schematically, the adjustments we made to our personnel have paid off. We understand who we are better as a team and what we do well.
“We used those five (non-region) games to sort that out, and I like the adjustments we’ve made. We’re a young team, and we were able to shape and mold our guys. We’ve seen a lot more progression as a result than what you might see with a more experienced team.
“We’re in a good position right now in the region and we have a little confidence after some big wins. Now, we’re just trying to go 1-0 again this week.”
Just as important as the Raiders’ two-game winning streak is the team finally finishing out its five consecutive road game appearances. Tonight’s contest will be the last on the road in the regular season for Walton, which would like nothing more than to get win before ending the year in the friendly confines of Raider Valley.
“We’ve definitely been road warriors,” Brunner said. “It’s just the kids’ mentality now. To have five straight road games… there was really nothing we could do. We had five straight at home last year, so this was just the reverse of that.
“It’s tough being away from Raider Valley. Luckily, this game is close so the ride won’t be too long. But, we’re excited to try and finish this road swing on a high note and be 1-0 for the week. Roswell’s a tough to play at their place, and hopefully we’ll be up to the challenge.”
