MARIETTA -- Walton squared off against neighboring rival Pope and dominated every phase of the game as it won 49-0 Friday night at Raider Valley.
The Raiders (2-1) took early control by first stuffing the Greyhound offense and then scoring on their first play from scrimmage with an 88-yard touchdown pass from Jeremy Hecklinski to Wyatt Sonderman.
Walton scored another touchdown in the first quarter by way of a 36-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Teal. The following extra-point attempt was blocked, and the score was 13-0.
Pope (0-3) then put together a strong drive, led by sophomore quarterback Cole Witte. This game marked the first career start for Witte, as starting quarterback Patrick Lowe was diagnosed with a concussion earlier in the week and will be out for two weeks.
Pope coach Tab Griffin was pleased with the young quarterback’s performance.
“I knew he was going to have some jitters early on,” Griffin said. “We tried to settle him down, but I think he settled into the game, and you know he’s going from playing ninth grade football last year to. all of a sudden, he’s going against Walton. I felt very confident in him, and he played a good game.”
Witte strung together a first-half stat line of 19-of-30 passing with 199 yards and one interception.
Pope marched down the field, looking to find the end zone on what would be a 79-yard scoring drive. However, the Walton defense stood its ground on fourth-and-goal and forced an incompletion on the 2-yard line.
The good news for Pope is it had Walton backed up on its own 2wo-yard line. The bad news is it still was not enough to keep the Raiders from scoring as Hecklinski found Ayden Jackson over the top for a 98-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the drive to push the score out to 20-0.
The teams then had drives that stalled and traded punts.
Pope looked to put one last drive together before halftime. Witte opened the drive with five consecutive completions. However, Witte was later intercepted by safety Matthew Traynor on a diving pick on the Raider 5-yard line.
Walton then took the remaining time of the half to march down the field on a 95-yard scoring drive capped off by a 1-yard touchdown rush by Makari Bodiford.
The Raiders led 27-0 at the break. Hecklinski was having a perfect game thus far, as he was 8-for-8 with 320 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
To open the second half, Pope attempted an onside kick, which was recovered by Walton. The Raiders scored six plays later on a 3-yard touchdown rush by Bodiford. Walton missed the extra point, making two that were no-good on the day, and the score was 33-0.
On Pope’s next drive, Witte was intercepted on the third play, this time by Wendell Gregory, and it was returned for a touchdown making it 40-0. Pope followed this drive by going three-and-out and punting from its own 6, but the snap missed the punter and resulted in a safety.
After Walton’s second unit scored another touchdown to end the third quarter, the fourth quarter was on a running clock and both teams had swapped out their starters.
With this win now behind them, Walton coach Daniel Brunner and his Raiders want to continue to work and improve going forward.
“Our boys played hard,” Brunner said. “We’ve got a lot of stuff we want to work on this next week. We’re 2-1, and it’s a good place to continue to obtain our goals and we just got to get back to work this week and have a good week before going to Marietta.”
