MARIETTA -- Walton jumped out to a big lead and never looked back on its way to a 49-9 victory over McEachern on Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs at Raider Valley.
Scoring on their first five possessions of the game, the Raiders (6-5) led 35-3 at halftime and went on to take the win to advance to a second-round game at perennial power Colquitt County.
“We knew we would see one of the most talented teams in the state (in McEachern), and we did, and I thought our boys lived up to the challenge, and I’m so proud of them,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said.
It is be the fourth year in a row that Walton, the No. 2 seed from Region 3AAAAAAA, has advanced to the second round of the state playoffs. The Raiders, however, have not been able to make it through to the quarterfinals the previous three seasons.
Walton quarterback Zac Rozsman ran for three touchdowns, while completing nine of 15 passes for 130 yards and two more scores to. Kenny Djaha contributed 127 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.
Bryce Archie completed 22 of 37 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown for McEachern (4-6).
The loss, the Indians' most lopsided defeat since a 42-0 loss to Southwest DeKalb in 1989, also left the program with its first losing season since 2007.
Walton got on the scoreboard immediately as it took only six plays to score on the first offensive series of the game.
A 37-yard run by Djaha moved the ball to the McEachern 12-yard line and set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Rozsman three plays later to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 10:45 remaining in the first quarter.
McEachern came back on the next series with a 20-yard field goal by Kyle Hill to cut its deficit to 7-3 with 7:34 left in the first quarter, but Walton responded with a 12-play, 70-yard drive that concluded with Rozsman's 1-yard run to make it 14-3 at the 4:08 mark.
After forcing McEachern to punt, Walton needed only five plays to score on its next series as Roszman threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Stone McKnight to increase the Raiders’ lead to 21-3 with 35 seconds left.
Another McEachern punt led to another Walton score as Roszman’s 15-yard scoring strike to Rawson McNeill with 9:02 remaining in the first half made it 28-3.
After forcing McEachern to punt deep in its own territory on the next series, Walton got the ball back on the Indians’ 33 and scored three plays later on a 27-yard touchdown run by Djaha to push the Raiders’ advantage up to 35-3 with 6:28 to go in the first half.
