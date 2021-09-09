1. Walton Raiders................................................................
The Raiders had an unexpected bye week when Brookwood had to cancel their game because of COVID-19 concerns last Friday. Walton will try to move to 3-0 for the first time in three years when it hosts West Forsyth at Raider Valley.
2. North Cobb Warriors.......................................................
After destroying Milton on national TV, the Warriors had a well-earned week off last week. North Cobb now gets back into the swing of things hosting Alpharetta, which has scuffled since moving up to Class AAAAAAA. Scuffling is not a good recipe for success when facing Malachi Singleton, Joshua Josephs, Marquis Groves-Killebrew and their teammates.
3. Marietta Blue Devils.........................................................
The Blue Devils took out some frustrations on McEachern last Friday. After losing 10 of the previous 11 matchups, Tyler Hughes and company put on a passing show to pull away for a 42-21 victory. The decisive win should send signals to upcoming opponents that the 2019 state champions are beginning to round into form.
4. Pebblebrook Falcons................................................................
Quick, name the leading passer in Cobb County. Now, be honest, how many actually said the Falcons’ Qamar Grant? The junior signal-caller has allowed Craig Adams Jr. to become a multi-use weapon, and it has made the Pebblebrook offense explosive, as it is averaging 44.3 points per game. A victory this week will make the Falcons 4-0 for the first time since 2000.
5. Harrison Hoyas................................................................
There is no shame in going on the road and losing to a ranked team. However, if you ask the Hoyas, they are likely wondering how Hughes was able to score 38 points against a defense that prides itself on being stingy. Harrison gets a well-earned week off to fix those things that are ailing them before hosting Grayson next Friday.
6. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs.....................................................
Raise your hand if you thought the Mustangs would be 3-0 to start the season. Unless you are part of the Kennesaw Mountain program, your hand didn’t go up, but that’s OK. It’s fun to learn more about this program and what it can do. It will also be fun to see the Mustangs’ defense try to contain Isaiah Abbey and the Sprayberry running game.
7. Sprayberry Yellow Jackets.........................................................
After having their season opener delayed two weeks because of COVID-19 concerns, the Yellow Jackets said they didn’t need any non-region games to prepare for the season and dove right in to Region 6AAAAAA play against Wheeler. Thirty-three points and 266 yards rushing from Isaiah Abbey later and they looked like they were in mid-season form.
8. Allatoona Buccaneers......................................................
The Buccaneers are 0-3 and have lost the three games by a combined total of 15 points — 25-17 in overtime to Harrison, 6-0 to Hughes and 22-21 to Kennesaw Mountain. What does it mean? It’s hard to tell, but it appears as if Allatoona has lost to three quality teams. Maybe the Bucs can turn things around when they travel to South Cobb on Friday.
9. Pope Greyhounds................................................................
The Greyhounds went on the road and beat Kell, which usually plays well at home. It was a big win for Pope as it starts to weave its way through the Region 6AAAAAA schedule toward the playoffs. A victory over Lassiter on Friday would give the Greyhounds a 3-1 start, its best record through four games since starting the 2011 season 4-0. That was also the last time Pope won a region title.
10. McEachern Indians.......................................................
After back-to-back losses to Grayson and Marietta, Friday’s game against Hillgrove seems like it is a must win for the Indians. Granted it is not a region game, but a loss to its archrival would drop them to 1-3 with Newton, which is 2-0 with both wins against ranked teams in Class AAAAAA, and Milton on the horizon.
