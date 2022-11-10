Game: South Forsyth (6-4) at Walton (8-2), Saturday 3 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Overall series: First meeting
Prediction: Walton 38, South Forsyth 17
Walton is back into the playoffs and geared up for another deep playoff run.
Last season, the Raiders had their best playoff run since coach Daniel Brunner took the helm in 2017, advancing all the way to the final four after finishing as the region's No. 3 seed.
Following a not-so-stellar performance against Marietta at home to end the regular season, the Raiders clawed and scratched their way through Colquitt County, Archer and Brookwood before falling to eventual state runner-up Milton in the semifinals.
This year has a different feel to it.
The Raiders will begin the playoffs at Raider Valley against South Forsyth on Saturday as opposed to last season when all their playoff games were on the road.
Walton has all the momentum with a four-game winning streak.
Following a disappointing performance in its loss at home to North Cobb in the region opener, the Raiders bounced back to beat Region 5AAAAAAA opponents Kennesaw Mountain, Cherokee, Osborne and Wheeler by an average of 39 points.
“I feel that our challenge this year is to stay sharp week-to-week,” Brunner said. “We're not satisfied by just getting into the playoffs. We're not satisfied by just winning just one game. We feel that we have the team to compete with anybody in the state, but every game is going to be a challenge.”
In last season's playoffs, quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski had his career breakthrough as a sophomore. A year later, the pro-style signal caller is even more polished. He made it through the regular season with 2,692 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.
To be assured at least one playoff game at home this year, Walton ousted Wheeler 49-10 at home last week. The Raiders racked up more than 500 yards of offense and scored the game's final 33 points to pull away. Hecklinski threw for 297 and four touchdowns in the game.
Receiver Hunter Teal was responsible with most of those yards with 200 yards on four receptions.
South Forsyth, which is in the state playoffs for the ninth straight season, used a strong special teams showing to beat West Forsyth 24-7 last Friday and secure 6AAAAAAA's No. 3 spot last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.