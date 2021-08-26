Game: Walton (1-0) at Pope (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Walton 34, Pope 10
All-time series: Walton leads 19-8
Prediction: Walton 24, Pope 14
Walton got its 2021 season off to a memorable start with a dramatic victory over state powerhouse Lowndes in the Corky Kell Classic last Saturday.
Now, the Raiders will try to come back down to earth after that as they go on the road to face east Cobb rival Pope in a non-region game at Pope Multi-Sport Complex.
Appearing to be in control of the game with a 28-14 lead with 1:50 remaining in regulation, Walton saw its two-touchdown advantage disappear with a couple of Lowndes touchdowns within the final minute to even the score and send the game into overtime.
However, Sutton Smith’s 3-yard touchdown run in overtime helped the Raiders (0-1) pull out the win over a Lowndes team that was a Class AAAAAAA state semifinalist in 2020.
For Walton coach Daniel Brunner, the dramatic overtime win over Lowndes was exciting, but now he and his team are focused on Pope.
“You know, we got back to work for Pope on Sunday,” he said. “I think the biggest thing it does is getting back to work on a short week tp prepare for a team with a little less time than we’re used to having. But, it was an exciting start to the season and we’re ready to move on to week two and focus on Pope”
Quarterback Zak Rozsman, who completed 6-of-7 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Lowndes, and Smith (98 yards on 14 carries, two touchdowns) lead the way on offense for Walton, while defensive backs Marcus Allen, a North Carolina commitment, and AJ Brown (UAB) are the key defensive players for the Raiders.
Pope (1-0) also got its 2021 campaign off to a good start with a 24-14 win last week over Villa Rica.
“You’re kind of nervous going into the first game with a new bunch, some of the new guys haven’t played much varsity,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “You kind of don’t know what you have at first. So, coming out of it, we’re kind of farther along than I originally anticipated. We played pretty well. It was hot and humid, so we dealt with some cramping issues with some players and we had a lot of guys to got some time and we were scrambling to get guys in there. But overall, we played well. It’s always good to win game one and get some momentum going.”
Junior quarterback Patrick Lowe will lead a Greyhound offense, that includes wide receivers Joel Brock, Sosuke Watanabe and Logan Rapp and running back Phil Sims.
On defense, Cheikh Kota and Luke Brunson anchor the Pope defensive line.
