MARIETTA – In what was a battle for a home playoff game, Walton passed and ran its way past Wheeler 49-10 on Friday at Raider Valley.
The Raiders (8-2, 4-1) compiled 511 yards of total offense and pulled away in what was a close game for the first 13 minutes of action.
Walton held a 16-10 lead with 11:10 to play in the second quarter, but it scored the final 33 points in the game, including touchdowns on its next three drives after Wheeler (5-5, 2-3) scored its only touchdown of the game early in the second quarter.
“That is a great way to finish the regular season, and now it is the point of the season that really matters,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “This is what we have been playing for. We just have to keep cleaning things up and getting better.”
As the region runner-up, the Raiders will host South Forsyth when the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs begin next week.
“That is ultimately one of the things you want to do is host another playoff game,” Brunner said. “We didn't find a way to win the region, but we found a way to host a playoff game, which is what we wanted to do.”
Wheeler, which won a three-way tiebreaker with Cherokee and Kennesaw Mountain for the No. 3 seed, will travel to Lambert.
Jeremy Hecklinski led the charge through the air for Walton, going 10-for-16 for 297 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Hecklinski's favorite target on the evening was Hunter Teal, who caught four passes for 200 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.
“I am sure Jeremy is the (Class) AAAAAAA passing leader now, and I am just excited for him,” Brunner said. “He had quite the game, and I am ready to see what he can do in the playoffs.”
Wyatt Sonderman had 69 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions, and Ayden Jackson also caught a touchdown. Matthew Traynor chipped in a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Braylen Stokes scored the final points on the game on a 9-yard rushing touchdown.
The Raiders kept the Wildcats honest by racking up 183 rushing yards on 25 carries. Makari Bodiford led the way on the ground with 139 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Austin Williams chipped in two carries for 32 yards.
The Walton offense was firing on all cylinders, but Brunner said he was happy with what he saw from his defense against a potent Wheeler offense.
“(Wheeler) is a great ball team. Offensively, they are a juggernaut,” Brunner said. “That running game they have is something special, so I was very proud of how our defense played. We bottled (Josiah Allen) up really well, and I think he is one of the best running backs in the state.”
The Raiders held Allen, who was averaging 180 rushing yards coming into the game, to 70 yards on 13 carries and no touchdowns. Wheeler also only gained 183 yards of total offense.
This game may not have turned out in Wheeler's favor, but the Wildcats will get to try again next week in the playoffs.
“You start working back in January to get to that second season,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “I was proud of the guys' effort tonight against what is a perennial playoff team over there in Walton. We just need to continue to work hard.”
